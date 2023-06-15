Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of, if not the longest-tenured hero in the MCU currently. Since his debut in 2011's self-titled film, Thor has been a mainstay and is the only character to get three sequels in their series thus far. Should a fifth film happen, Hemsworth has some stipulations.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth said, while nothing is confirmed about Thor's MCU future, he would want a fifth film to be “unpredictable.”

“I’ve got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what’s happening in the next phase,” he said.“There [are] always conversations…Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don’t know.”

He also would go on to discuss overstaying his MCU welcome and wanting to hang up the hammer when the time feels right: “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character,” Hemsworth said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued, “If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable.”

Chris Hemsworth is coming off his fourth solo adventure in the MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film also reunited him with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who becomes Lady Thor in the film. His latest project, Extraction 2, is a sequel to 2020's Extraction from director Sam Hargrave. Hemsworth once again plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who's now tasked with extracting a Georgian mobster's family from the prison they're being held in.

Extraction 2 will be released on June 16 on Netflix.