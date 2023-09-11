Per the costume designer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel was set to have a massive MCU Spider-Man cameo.

In an interview (via Spider-Man News), Graham Churchyard revealed that Spider-Man was supposed to briefly appear in the = sequel. This was then changed due to the pandemic flipping the release dates of No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home was supposed to come out after Multiverse [of Madness], and then with COVID, it then came out before.” he revealed. “So Doctor Strange with his new costume and America Chavez were supposed to go into Spider-Man's [universe] and Spider-Man was supposed to come into, for a very brief cameo appearance, into Multiverse. And then, you know, COVID, just shook it all up.”

This would have made cohesive sense in the MCU continuity. After all, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumerbatch) in No Way Home. This cameo could have seamlessly led into that storyline had it happened.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange. The MCU film featured Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff as she descends into the Scarlet Witch character. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams also starred in the film.

Sam Raimi, who directed the Sony Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s, made his MCU debut with Doctor Strange 2. He had not directed a feature film in nearly a decade prior to the film, that being Oz the Great and Powerful.