Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has plenty of concerns about the state of the original Iron Man before the film's release.

While the MCU has been dealing with its fair share of issues during 2023, it is hardly the first time Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that there had been concerns about the the cinematic universe going all the way back to its beginning.

The revelation comes courtesy of the upcoming The Art of Iron Man book that will feature art from the hero's cinematic outings, according to Koimoi. In it, Feige said the post-production of 2008's Iron Man was struggling with the film's effects and the studio hadn't decided on a “satisfying cut” for the final film.

“It is an awful period in the process when, after years of hard work, you are struck with the lingering fear that, in spite of unflagging dedication and meticulous planning, the whole thing might go pear-shaped,” Feige said.

Feige added that when he hit that low point, The Making of Star Wars book was able to help restore his faith that the film would come together.

Kevin Feige recalls a moment in post-production for 'IRON MAN' where "everything seemed very tenuous and bleak." "We hadn't settled into a satisfying cut & the effects weren't yet landing right."

The original Star Wars film had a notoriously difficult production that saw filming continuously struggle to stay on schedule and regularly went over-budget. Director George Lucas even lost his voice at one point and was forced to communicate with a pen and pad, the latter of which the cast claimed Lucas kept around his neck. Despite these issues, the film would spawn one of the biggest entertainment franchises in history with a variety of films, shows, games, and more set within the space fantasy universe created by Lucas.

While the original Iron Man didn't suffer from nearly as many problems, there were still plenty of concerns about how the film would come together. The casting of Robert Downey Jr., in particular, was a sticking point early on as Marvel Studios was looking at bigger name stars, such as Tom Cruise, while director Jon Favreau pushed for Downey. Despite these issues, the film would be the first of what would become the MCU which has continued to grow in the years following the first Iron Man.