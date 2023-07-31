MCU star and She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany had some choice words for Disney CEO Bob Iger amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter from the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line, Maslany said, “I have friends who have been doing this for 30 to 40 years and have lost their health care because the minimums are so relatively low, but wages have gone down, people's quotes no longer stand for anything. It's just like we've been completely cast aside.”

The MCU star continued by calling out Disney's Iger, “I think he's completely out of touch. He's completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and [him] money.”

“Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it's outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That's crew, cast, writers,” Maslany said.

Tatiana Maslany made her MCU debut in She-Hulk for Disney+. She portrayed the titular character and her alter-ego, Jennifer Walters — a lawyer. The series followed her adjustment to the superhero life as she becomes a lawyer by day, superhero by night. Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, and Tim Roth also starred in the series. Megan Thee Stallion, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox also appear in the series.

The SAG-AFTRA strike is currently in its third week active. It's going on at the same time as the WGA writers' strike which began back in May.