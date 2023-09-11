The upcoming MCU Avengers film, Secret Wars, is currently without a director. Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy has heard the rumors attaching him to the MCU project.

Speaking to ET Canada at TIFF about his Netflix adaptation of All The Light You Cannot See, Levy responded to the rumors of him directing the MCU's Secret Wars.

“I read that rumor, and that's all I'm gonna say,” Levy simply said.

While that's not a definitive stance on the matter, Levy provided an update on his current MCU project, Deadpool 3. The film is “paused from shooting” thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, that time off from production has not been wasted, as Levy said they've been “working on editing.”

Shawn Levy directing Deadpool 3 — the first film in the series to be apart of the MCU — was a no-brainer. After all, Levy and star Ryan Reynolds have worked together numerous dating back to Free Guy. They would then team up again for the Netflix film The Adam Project before collaborating in the MCU. Perhaps that relationship can bode well for Levy's chances directing the upcoming Avengers film.

Prior to his MCU work, Levy directed the likes of Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) and the Pink Panther reboot film (2006). He also directed the Night at the Museum trilogy along with comedies Just Married, Date Night, and The Internship. His relationship with Hugh Jackman — who will make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3 — dates back to 2011's Real Steel.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to release on May 3, 2024.