Steven Yeun to be play Sentry in the upcoming MCU film, Thunderbolts, according to The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman.

Sentry in the MCU?

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman appeared on David Finch's YouTube channel. Finch was in conversation with Kirkman as he drew Omni Man who seemingly revealed Yeun's MCU role (around the 1:21:00 mark).

“My good Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” he revealed.

He added that Yeun called him and said, “I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry! [laughs] I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.”

This is big news for the MCU. He will make his debut in Thunderbolts, seemingly as Thunderbolts.

Robert Kirkman's working relationship with Yeun has dated back years. Kirkman is responsible for co-creating The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and Invincible. Yeun played Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead for years and would re-team with Kirkman voicing the titular role in Invincible.

Outside of his work with Kirkman, Steven Yeun has a successful career. He received an Oscar nomination a couple of years ago for his performance in Minari. He's also known for starring in Okja, Sorry to Bother You, and Nope.

Earlier this year, Yeun landed another signature role. He starred with Ali Wong in Lee Sung Jin's Beef for Netflix. The 10-part limited series was produced by A24.

Thunderbolts is an upcoming MCU film that will team up some of the franchise's characters. The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) are among those starring with Yeun. Harrison Ford and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are set to reprise the roles of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, respectively.