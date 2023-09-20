Just a day after it was reported that The Marvels could have the lowest budget of an MCU film (tied with Ant-Man), that has been debunked.

Disney revealed their $270 million — over $140 million more than the initially-reported budget — budget for The Marvels. The MCU film originally was said to have a budget of just $130 million.

Forbes is now reporting that The Marvels' budget is $274.8 million. Granted, $55 million of that comes from a subsidy from the United Kingdom government (where the film was made). So with that taken into account, The Marvels has a budget of $219.8 million.

That means the MCU film will need to make at least $439.6 million to break even. While four years ago this would have seemed like a no-brainer, we'll see if The Marvels accomplishes this feat. The MCU has evolved since the release of Captain Marvel (the first film in the series), which grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Some have been hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($853 million), while others have been misses. Black Widow ($379 million), Eternals ($401 million), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($463 million).

The Marvels follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as the three discover their powers are entangled. They must team up to figure out why they swap places whenever one uses their powers. Additionally, a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), has arisen. Park Seo-joon and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the film. Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Candyman) directed the film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.