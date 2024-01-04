It will be the first interview since being found guilty.

Troubled actor Jonathan Majors will have an interview on Good Morning America after a guilty verdict in reckless assault and harassment trial.

Majors was found guilty on December 18. With that, he was dropped by Marvel Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Jonathan Majors gives the first interview after the guilty verdict

Lindsey Davis of ABC News had the interview with the actor. It's set to air on Monday, January 8. Beyond Good Morning America, you can also watch segments on GMA3 and ABC Live program Prime. Plus, it will be on Hulu via an IMPACT x Nightline special.

This will be the first time we hear from Majors since the trial. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say about the case and being dropped from such an opportunity at the MCU.

Majors was set to play Kang in at least two Marvel films. Beyond that, Kang was set to be the next Thanos in their franchise, TMZ reports.

It's a role that any actor could only dream of, and it has to sting to no longer have the opportunity.

Since he's been dropped, the two new Avengers movies in development and pre-production are going in a new direction due to his absence. It's unknown if Kang is being recast or what exactly will happen. All we know is Majors is out indefinitely.

In the meantime, there are rumors of his replacement. Coman Domingo is a name that's currently floating around. He won an Emmy for his role in Euphoria, Y! Entertainment confirms. He was also in The Color Purple and Fear the Walking Dead. It's only a rumor so far, and nothing is confirmed.

As for Jonathan Majors, we'll await his interview and maybe learn what's on the horizon.