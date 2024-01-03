Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin got a wild MCU Thanos comparison from Echo's executive producer.

The “Thanos of the street-level MCU”

Talking to Screen Rant, Echo executive producer Brad Winderbaum discussed the MCU show. He promised that D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will go through a crucial story arc. When the interviewer asked if Kingpin is the “Thanos of the street-level MCU,” Winderbaum agreed.

That sets up Vincent D’Onofrio’s character in a big way. Kingpin was the big bad of the Netflix Daredevil series and has since joined the MCU. He first appeared in Hawkeye and will make his next appearance in Echo.

Thanos was the MCU’s ultimate endgame until, well, Avengers: Endgame. He was teased in the early films before slowly being worked into the Infinity Saga’s storylines.

Echo is the latest MCU Disney+ series. It continues the story set up in Hawkeye and follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma. This is where her past begins catching up to her, as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s company.

This series marks the first time an MCU project has gotten a TV-MA rating. It also features Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Devery Jacobs. All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.

Kingpin is a Marvel Comics character widely associated with Spider-Man and Daredevil. He has been featured in several animated series and was first seen in live-action form in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk. Michael Clarke Duncan then played the role in the 2003 Daredevil film before D’Onofrio took over the role in 2015.