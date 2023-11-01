Basketball season is right around the corner and the MEAC recently unveiled its preseason awards during MEAC Basketball Media Day in October. Howard University and Norfolk State University were well represented in the honors.
Howard University players Shy Odom and Destiny Howell were named the male and female preseason players of the year respectively. Both the men's and women's teams for Howard also had two players named to the All-MEAC 1st and 2nd teams.
The Norfolk State Lady Spartans are expected to be the best team in the conference, followed narrowly by the Howard University Lady Bison. The voting between the two teams was close as the Lady Spartans had 115 votes and the Lady Bison had 114 votes. The preseason polling makes the matchups between the two teams in Washington D.C. even more intriguing as it very well could be a MEAC Championship preview.
For the men Howard University is expected to lead the conference, edging out Norfolk State and North Carolina Central. The Bison won the 2023 MEAC Championship over Norfolk State and played a competitive half against third-ranked Kansas in the March Madness tournament. The Jayhawks ultimately won the contest 96-68.
Below are the full pre-season awards for the men's & women's teams in the conference. For more information on the MEAC basketball season visit meacsports.com or the various athletics websites for the member institutions.
Women's Preseason Awards
|Name
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Destiny Howell
|G
|Sr.
|6'0″
|Howard
|Queens, N.Y.
|Kierra Wheeler
|F
|Jr.
|6'1″
|Norfolk State
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Mossi Staples
|G
|R-Sr.
|5'7″
|Coppin State
|Fort Washington, Md.
|Zamara Haynes
|G
|Sr.
|5'7″
|Maryland E. Shore
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Kimeira Burks
|G
|R-Sr.
|5'8″
|N.C. Central
|Chicago, Ill.
Second Team
|Name
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Kaniyah Harris
|G
|Sr.
|5'10”
|Howard
|Capital Heights, Md.
|Niya Fields
|G
|Jr.
|5'8″
|Norfolk State
|Peekskill, N.Y.
|Savannah Brooks
|G/F
|So.
|5'9″
|Delaware State
|Taneytown, Md.
|Iyanna Warren
|G
|Sr.
|5'3″
|Howard
|Accokeek, Md.
|Gabrielle Johnson
|G
|So.
|5'8″
|Morgan State
|Baltimore, Md.
Third Team
|Name
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Aniya Finger
|F
|R-Jr.
|6'1″
|N.C. Central
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Faith Blackstone
|G
|R-Jr.
|6'0″
|Coppin State
|Harrisburg, Pa.
|Makoye Diawara
|F
|Jr.
|6'0″
|Norfolk State
|Bayonne, N.J.
|Morgan Callahan
|F
|R-Jr.
|6'1″
|N.C. Central
|Beach Park, Ill.
|Da'naijah Williams
|G
|Jr.
|5'9″
|Norfolk State
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1. Norfolk State (12)
|115
|2. Howard (2)
|114
|3. Morgan State (1)
|86
|4. Maryland Eastern Shore (1)
|67
|5. Coppin State
|64
|6. North Carolina Central
|54
|7. Delaware State
|43
|8. South Carolina State
|18
Men's Preseason Awards
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Shy Odom
|F
|So.
|6’6”
|Howard
|Roxbury, Mass.
|Martaz Robinson
|G
|Sr.
|6’2”
|Delaware State
|Baltimore, Md.
|Marcus Dockery
|G
|Jr.
|6’2”
|Howard
|Washington, D.C.
|Jelani Williams
|G
|Gr.
|6’5”
|Howard
|Washington, D.C.
|Christian Ings
|G
|Gr.
|6’2”
|Norfolk State
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Kameron Hobbs
|G
|R-Jr.
|5’10”
|Morgan State
|Stockbridge, Ga.
|Will Thomas
|F
|R-Jr.
|6’6”
|Morgan State
|Baltimore, Md.
|Brandon Stone
|F
|Gr.
|6’11”
|Delaware State
|Scottsdale. Pa.
|Jevin Muniz
|G
|So.
|6’6”
|Delaware State
|Bethlehem, Pa.
|Bryce Harris
|G
|Jr.
|6’4”
|Howard
|Brentwood, N.Y.
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Ht.
|School
|Hometown
|Jamarii Thomas
|G
|Jr.
|6’0”
|Norfolk State
|Greensboro, N.C.
|George Beale Jr.
|G
|So.
|6’4”
|Norfolk State
|Suffolk, Va.
|Chace Davis
|G
|Jr.
|6’3”
|Maryland E. Shore
|Accokeek, Md.
|Jordan Simpson
|G
|So.
|6’5”
|S.C. State
|Orangeburg, S.C.
|Fred Cleveland Jr.
|G
|Sr.
|5’9”
|N.C. Central
|Chicago, Ill.
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|1. Howard (11)
|107
|2. Norfolk State (1)
|96
|3. North Carolina Central
|79
|4. Morgan State (2)
|72
|5. Maryland Eastern Shore
|55
|6. Delaware State
|39
|7. Coppin State
|30
|8. South Carolina State
|26