Basketball season is right around the corner and the MEAC recently unveiled its preseason awards during MEAC Basketball Media Day in October. Howard University and Norfolk State University were well represented in the honors.

Howard University players Shy Odom and Destiny Howell were named the male and female preseason players of the year respectively. Both the men's and women's teams for Howard also had two players named to the All-MEAC 1st and 2nd teams.

The Norfolk State Lady Spartans are expected to be the best team in the conference, followed narrowly by the Howard University Lady Bison. The voting between the two teams was close as the Lady Spartans had 115 votes and the Lady Bison had 114 votes. The preseason polling makes the matchups between the two teams in Washington D.C. even more intriguing as it very well could be a MEAC Championship preview.

For the men Howard University is expected to lead the conference, edging out Norfolk State and North Carolina Central. The Bison won the 2023 MEAC Championship over Norfolk State and played a competitive half against third-ranked Kansas in the March Madness tournament. The Jayhawks ultimately won the contest 96-68.

Below are the full pre-season awards for the men's & women's teams in the conference. For more information on the MEAC basketball season visit meacsports.com or the various athletics websites for the member institutions.

Women's Preseason Awards

All-MEAC First Team Name Pos. Yr. Ht. School Hometown Destiny Howell G Sr. 6'0″ Howard Queens, N.Y. Kierra Wheeler F Jr. 6'1″ Norfolk State Minneapolis, Minn. Mossi Staples G R-Sr. 5'7″ Coppin State Fort Washington, Md. Zamara Haynes G Sr. 5'7″ Maryland E. Shore Philadelphia, Pa. Kimeira Burks G R-Sr. 5'8″ N.C. Central Chicago, Ill. Second Team Name Pos. Yr. Ht. School Hometown Kaniyah Harris G Sr. 5'10” Howard Capital Heights, Md. Niya Fields G Jr. 5'8″ Norfolk State Peekskill, N.Y. Savannah Brooks G/F So. 5'9″ Delaware State Taneytown, Md. Iyanna Warren G Sr. 5'3″ Howard Accokeek, Md. Gabrielle Johnson G So. 5'8″ Morgan State Baltimore, Md. Third Team Name Pos. Yr. Ht. School Hometown Aniya Finger F R-Jr. 6'1″ N.C. Central Charlotte, N.C. Faith Blackstone G R-Jr. 6'0″ Coppin State Harrisburg, Pa. Makoye Diawara F Jr. 6'0″ Norfolk State Bayonne, N.J. Morgan Callahan F R-Jr. 6'1″ N.C. Central Beach Park, Ill. Da'naijah Williams G Jr. 5'9″ Norfolk State Brooklyn, N.Y. PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH School (First-Place Votes) Points 1. Norfolk State (12) 115 2. Howard (2) 114 3. Morgan State (1) 86 4. Maryland Eastern Shore (1) 67 5. Coppin State 64 6. North Carolina Central 54 7. Delaware State 43 8. South Carolina State 18 Men's Preseason Awards

FIRST TEAM Name Pos Class Ht. School Hometown Shy Odom F So. 6’6” Howard Roxbury, Mass. Martaz Robinson G Sr. 6’2” Delaware State Baltimore, Md. Marcus Dockery G Jr. 6’2” Howard Washington, D.C. Jelani Williams G Gr. 6’5” Howard Washington, D.C. Christian Ings G Gr. 6’2” Norfolk State Philadelphia, Pa.

SECOND TEAM Name Pos Class Ht. School Hometown Kameron Hobbs G R-Jr. 5’10” Morgan State Stockbridge, Ga. Will Thomas F R-Jr. 6’6” Morgan State Baltimore, Md. Brandon Stone F Gr. 6’11” Delaware State Scottsdale. Pa. Jevin Muniz G So. 6’6” Delaware State Bethlehem, Pa. Bryce Harris G Jr. 6’4” Howard Brentwood, N.Y.

THIRD TEAM Name Pos Class Ht. School Hometown Jamarii Thomas G Jr. 6’0” Norfolk State Greensboro, N.C. George Beale Jr. G So. 6’4” Norfolk State Suffolk, Va. Chace Davis G Jr. 6’3” Maryland E. Shore Accokeek, Md. Jordan Simpson G So. 6’5” S.C. State Orangeburg, S.C. Fred Cleveland Jr. G Sr. 5’9” N.C. Central Chicago, Ill.