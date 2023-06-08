DeVon Franklin, the former husband of actress Meagan Good, has opened up about his emotions following their divorce and addressed her relationship with actor Jonathan Majors. During an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Franklin shared his candid feelings and how he has been healing since their split in 2022, The Shade Room reports.

In the interview, Franklin expressed his mental well-being, acknowledging that he has been on a journey of healing. He admitted to having nights where he cried himself to sleep and moments of anger. However, he emphasized the importance of allowing himself to feel and process his emotions in order to move forward and heal. Franklin recognized that avoiding or suppressing his feelings would only prolong the pain.

The divorce between Franklin and Meagan Good was officially filed on December 21 in a Los Angeles courthouse, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. According to legal documents obtained by ET, the couple's date of separation was listed as August 21, 2021.

When asked about Good's current relationship with Jonathan Majors, Franklin remained composed and stated that it does not upset him. He expressed that seeing her happy is a blessing and emphasized that he holds no ill will towards anyone, including himself. Franklin believed that harboring negativity would only attract more negativity into his life. While acknowledging the existence of feelings, he chose to leave it at that without dwelling on it further.

DeVon Franklin's candid comments on ‘The Breakfast Club' shed light on his ongoing journey of personal growth and emotional healing. His ability to approach the topic with maturity and grace indicates a willingness to move forward and focus on his own well-being.