Helldivers 2 players are officially unstoppable, as they were able to liberate the planet that creates mechs, Tien Kwan, in record time. This was after developers announced that production of the mechs was on hold after a “planet invasion“.
When developers first announced that mechs were on the way to Helldivers 2 in the form of the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit, players were understandably ecstatic. After all, who wouldn't want to deliver Managed Democracy inside a robot that has rocket launchers and a minigun? Their excitement, however, was dampened when the developers announced in a post the following day that the “factories are under attack, halting all output.” The planet that the factories were in, Tien Kwan, was invaded by Automatons. As such, a Major Order was given in Helldivers 2 to liberate Tien Kwan.
What the developers did not expect, however, was just how much players wanted to pilot these mechs. Less than 24 hours after the Major Order was issued, players were able to liberate Tien Kwan. By doing so, players were now able to unlock the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit Stratagem, allowing them to call in the mechs to any battlefield they wanted (unless stratagems were blocked). Not only that, but players can now also find the mech lying around in points of interest throughout the game.
This surprised even the president and CEO of Arrowhead, Pilestedt. In his post, he mentioned that he was “so impressed by the combined power and dedication of the @helldivers2 community.” He followed up this post by saying that the Helldivers are “massive heroes [for] liberating Tien Kwan 4x faster than we thought.” That means that the developers projected it would take at least four days to liberate the planet. As it turns out, hunger for mechs is stronger than the automaton's hold on the planet.
The release of the mechs, however, has caused problems in the server. In the same post, Pilestedt mentioned that the served “have a hard time coping” thanks to “too many trying to acquire the mech at the same time.” This hunger for mechs has caused yet another strain on the Helldivers 2 server, one that the team is “doing what they can to mitigate.” Once the servers have properly stabilized, you can bet that Helldivers 2 players will liberate planets with the mech.
