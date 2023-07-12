Hip-hop artist Meek Mill is facing criticism for his support of Tory Lanez during his headlining performance at Rolling Loud Portugal. The backlash stems from Lanez's conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion three years ago, Complex reports.

Meek Mill slammed for Tory Lanez support at Rolling Loud Portugal https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/hSWGS7h7gE — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 10, 2023

During the performance, Meek Mill called for Lanez's release from jail, which was captured in a video circulating on TikTok. After performing the track Litty, a collaboration with Lanez, Meek addressed the crowd, stating, “Free Tory Lanez, too, one time.”

Given Meek Mill's previous association with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which represents Megan Thee Stallion, fans were taken aback by his public support for Lanez. The two artists had collaborated on multiple tracks and had even planned to release a joint album, but their relationship soured following the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez is currently awaiting sentencing, and prosecutors are seeking a 13-year sentence against him. Despite maintaining his innocence, the rapper was convicted for the shooting. Many Twitter users expressed their disappointment with Meek Mill's endorsement of Lanez, suggesting that he should have kept his opinion to himself, considering the sensitive nature of the case.

The controversy surrounding Meek Mill's stance on Lanez has further divided public opinion. While some fans are perplexed by his support for the convicted rapper, others see it as another example of Meek being on the wrong side of history. The situation highlights the complex dynamics between artists and their allegiances in the music industry.

As the sentencing date approaches, the fallout from Meek Mill's endorsement of Lanez continues to generate discussion and debate. The controversy serves as a reminder of the challenges artists face when navigating personal relationships and maintaining public perceptions in the midst of legal issues.