Megan Thee Stallion announces plans for 2024 with an upcoming tour and a brand new album featuring her latest single, "Hiss."

Megan Thee Stallion announces exciting news during her interview on Good Morning America. The 28-year old rap sensation details that her eagerly awaited third studio album will be out soon. After that, her much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer tour set for 2024 will kick off.

In her Tuesday morning interview, Megan expressed her excitement for the upcoming tour. “The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer. Like, since like 2019, so this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the ‘Megan Thee Stallion experience.'”

Although the release dates for her album and tour remain undisclosed, Megan's recent singles “Cobra” and “Hiss” suggest that announcements are imminent. Her 2024 album will follow her successful releases, Traumazine in 2022 and her debut album Good News in 2020.

However, amidst the excitement, Megan's latest single “Hiss” stirred controversy. The track took aim at Nicki Minaj, Drake, and critics, drawing attention with bold lyrics addressing various issues. “Megan’s Law,” referenced in the song, alludes to Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty's criminal history, while Drake faces criticism for his accent and rumored surgeries.

Nicki Minaj retaliated for a couple of days ever since and released her own diss track. Megan has yet to comment on the issue, and instead gave her fans her plans for 2024.

Despite the controversies, Megan Thee Stallion's announcement of her upcoming album and tour promise to electrify fans with her signature style and energetic performances.