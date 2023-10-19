The raunchy R-rated comedy Dicks: The Musical continues to make waves — this time in an exclusive clip for Rotten Tomatoes featuring Megan Thee Stallion, making her big-screen acting debut.

She plays the boss at a company where two sad-sack employees, played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, recently discover they're identical twins and scheme to reunite their divorced parents. If that plot sounds familiar, it should — the film is a play on the Disney classic The Parent Trap, but from an eccentric adult musical perspective.

Dicks: The Musical is based an off-Broadway show entitled F—–g Identical Twins, also starring Sharp and Jackson. The film version is being directed by Larry Charles, of Borat and Seinfeld fame.

In the clip in question, Megan Thee Stallion, who plays Gloria Masters, approaches Sharp and Jackson, who play Craig and Trevor, to tell them they're not cutting it as salesmen. Craig and Trevor keep digging the whole deeper, first by questioning whether “estrogen makes you forgetful” to their boss, then mans-plaining that they're the company's top two salesmen (which they aren't), and finally by bringing out the B word quite self-consciously.

“Okay, I know we're not supposed to be saying this anymore because it's not acceptable or whatever, but you're being a b—-,” Trevor tells her. Craig adds, “Yeah, and I would say that the way you're acting right now is actually very b—-…y.”

Needless to say, it doesn't go over well with Megan Thee Stallion, who tells them “Okay, well I could show y'all two b—-es a b—-!” It appears we're about to be greeted with a song rebuttal, but unfortunately for us that's where the clip ends.

New clip from ‘DICKS: THE MUSICAL’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion. (via @RottenTomatoes) pic.twitter.com/0DWMTktOWU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 18, 2023

Looks like we'll just have to see Dicks: The Musical in theaters to find out how Megan Thee Stallion responds to the slight. Something tells me she'll end up getting the last laugh.