Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has the potential to earn millions, possibly “tens of millions,” if she decides to write her memoir. However, experts caution that such a move could have significant repercussions on her reputation and career, GeoTV reports.

Royal biographer Tom Bower had previously revealed that Meghan Markle was working on her memoir, predicting that it could be a “huge money-spinner.” Richard Fitzwilliams, another expert, echoed this sentiment, stating that the former actress would generate “huge sales” from such a project.

Fitzwilliams noted that there is immense interest in Meghan's personal story, and a memoir could lead to substantial earnings, including advance payments, royalties, international rights, and media deals. However, he also warned that it could stir controversy and reignite debates about her relationship with the Royal Family if she chooses to disclose previously undisclosed details.

Unlike her husband, Prince Harry, who has faced backlash but also secured lucrative deals, Meghan's path carries more risk. Depending on the content of her memoir, she could face cancellation and damage to her career and reputation.

Expert Boardman suggested that certain “bombshells” in her memoir could jeopardize any chances of a successful relaunch, making it an almost insurmountable task to make a comeback in various aspects of her career.

While the potential financial rewards of writing a memoir are substantial, Meghan Markle must weigh them against the potential consequences, including damage to her relationship with the Royal Family and the impact on her future career prospects. The decision to share her story will undoubtedly be a complex one for the Duchess.