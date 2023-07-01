The Sun newspaper issued a front-page apology to Meghan Markle on Saturday, acknowledging the need for responsibility alongside free expression, Deadline reports. The apology came in response to a ruling by the UK press regulator IPSO, which deemed an opinion piece about the Duchess of Sussex published in December 2022 to be sexist in its tone.

The controversial column, written by Jeremy Clarkson, a star of the show “Grand Tour,” received around 25,000 complaints to IPSO. Clarkson's piece made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle, including a wish for her to be paraded naked through the streets while being subjected to abuse from the public.

As part of the penalty, The Sun had to publish a summary of the findings against it, written by the regulator, on the same page where the column originally appeared. The newspaper also had to prominently highlight the ruling on its front page and online.

The column drew widespread criticism for its degrading and humiliating language towards Meghan Markle, who is a biracial American actress and activist married to Prince Harry. Clarkson later attempted to downplay his comments, referring to them as a “clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones.”

IPSO Chairman Edward Faulks stated that the column constituted a serious breach of the Editors' Code of Practice. He emphasized that the imagery used by the columnist was demeaning and disrespectful towards the Duchess.

The Sun's apology and the regulatory ruling shed light on the ongoing scrutiny and debate surrounding the coverage of Meghan Markle by the British press. It underscores the importance of responsible journalism and the recognition that harmful and sexist language can have a significant impact.