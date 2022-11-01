Mei was disabled in Overwatch 2 due to Ice Wall bug

A bug that involves Mei’s Ice Wall ability led Overwatch 2 to disable her for a while. Keep reading to learn more about it.

A tweet on the official Blizzard Customer Support announced Mei’s temporary removal from the Overwatch 2 roster. An official announcement on the Blizzard forum announced the same thing. In both posts, Mei’s Ice Wall ability seems to be the main culprit that led to this removal. As it turns out, Mei’s Ice Wall, when used in conjunction with other Hero abilities, allowed players to reach “unintended locations”. These locations gave players an unfair advantage over their enemy team. For example, this bug allowed players to enter the game’s geometry, allowing them to attack enemies safely without fear of the enemy team taking them down.

Thankfully, Blizzard gave an estimate as to when they will return Mei to the roster. The team aims to return Mei to the Overwatch 2 roster on November 15, 2022. This is also the same time Overwatch 2 will receive a patch that aims to balance out some heroes. Of course, this is just an estimated date. Should the devs have a hard time figuring out how to fix this bug, we can expect Mei’s return to take a little longer. Blizzard also noted that players who took advantage of this bug will be punished accordingly. Players who have proof of other players exploiting this bug should use the in-game reporting tool to report them

This isn’t the first time that Overwatch 2 disabled some Heroes from its roster. Back on October 10, 2022, Blizzard disabled Bastion and Torbjorn due to some bugs on their kits. Bastion was able to fire off his ult an infinite amount of times during its duration. Torbjorn, on the other hand, could effectively double the duration of his Overload skill. This gave players who used them an unfair advantage. They were returned two weeks later, alongside the also disabled Junkertown map.

Funnily enough, some characters are poking some fun at the situation. A huge chunk of Overwatch 2’s launch sees its roster reduced thanks to bugs in the Heroes. A user on the blizzard post even says “Have the full hero roster for 1 week after the launch of OW2 difficulty level (Impossible).” Hopefully, this will be the last time that Blizzard removes a Hero from its roster. However, knowing how games and bugs work, this will definitely not be the last.