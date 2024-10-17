ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 99: Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Melissa Martinez and Alice Ardelean. Martinez is still searching for her first win inside the Octagon and this will be her first fight in 25 months meanwhile, Ardelean suffered a loss in her short-notice UFC debut at UFC 304 as she steps inside the Octagon looking for her first win this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Martinez-Ardelean prediction and pick.

Melissa Martinez (7-1) came up short in her UFC debut against Elise Reed at UFC 279 back in September 2022. She has however been on the shelf for over 25 months and will be making her return to the Octagon this weekend. “Super Mely” will look to join her brother David Martinez in the win column inside the Octagon in 2024 when she takes on Alice Ardelean.

Alice Ardelean (9-6) steps in on short notice to take on Shauna Bannon and fought tooth-and-nail to the very end where she ultimately lost a razor-close split decision. She will be looking to make the most of her second fight inside the Octagon and finally get her first UFC victory when she takes on Melissa Martinez this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Melissa Martinez-Alice Ardelean Odds

Melissa Martinez: -130

Alice Ardelean: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -395

Under 2.5 rounds: +280

Why Melissa Martinez Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Elise Reed – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Melissa Martinez is poised to make a statement in her return to the Octagon against Alice Ardelean at UFC Vegas 99. The Mexican prospect brings a 7-1 record into the Octagon, with five of those victories coming by way of knockout. Martinez’s striking prowess, honed through her extensive kickboxing background, gives her a significant edge in the standup game. At just 27 years old, Martinez possesses the speed and athleticism to outmaneuver the 32-year-old Ardelean. Her ability to maintain distance and pick apart opponents from range will be crucial in neutralizing Ardelean’s grappling attempts.



While Ardelean boasts more MMA experience, her inconsistent record of 9-6 suggests vulnerabilities that Martinez can exploit. Ardelean’s tendency to rely on submissions may prove ineffective against Martinez’s superior takedown defense and footwork. Martinez’s youth and hunger for success in the world’s premier MMA organization will likely translate into a more aggressive and dynamic performance. As the fight progresses, expect Martinez to capitalize on her cardio advantage, increasing her output and potentially securing a late stoppage. With her knockout power and technical striking, Martinez has the tools to outclass Ardelean and announce herself as a formidable new presence in the UFC’s strawweight division.

Why Alice Ardelean Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Shauna Bannon – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Alice Ardelean will be looking to secure her first UFC victory against Melissa Martinez at UFC Vegas 99, despite entering as the underdog. Ardelean’s experience edge could prove crucial in this matchup, as she’s faced tougher competition and has more professional fights under her belt. Her aggressive style could potentially overwhelm Martinez always making her fight off of her back foot.



Ardelean’s grappling prowess is likely to be the deciding factor in this bout. She averages two takedowns every three rounds, which is double Martinez’s rate. This wrestling advantage, combined with her ground control, could neutralize Martinez’s striking and expose the newcomer’s potential weaknesses on the mat. Ardelean’s recent UFC experience, albeit in a loss, has provided valuable octagon time and insight into competing at the highest level. This familiarity with the UFC environment, coupled with her well-rounded skill set and superior cardio, positions Ardelean to outlast and outwork Martinez as the fight progresses. Expect Ardelean to implement a grappling-heavy gameplan, wearing down Martinez and potentially securing a late stoppage or dominant decision victory.

Final Melissa Martinez-Alice Ardelean Prediction & Pick

In this strawweight clash at UFC Vegas 99, Melissa Martinez’s striking prowess will be put to the test against Alice Ardelean’s grappling-heavy approach. Martinez’s return brings excitement, but Ardelean’s experience edge could prove crucial. Expect Martinez to start strong, utilizing her kickboxing background to keep Ardelean at bay. However, as the fight progresses, Ardelean’s tenacity and superior grappling skills may begin to turn the tide. The key for Martinez will be maintaining distance and defending takedowns, while Ardelean will look to close the gap and control the fight on the ground. In a closely contested battle, Martinez’s crisp striking will be too much for Ardelean to deal with as she cruises to a decision victory.

Final Melissa Martinez-Alice Ardelean Prediction & Pick: Melissa Martinez (-130), Over 2.5 Rounds (-395)