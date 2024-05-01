In the wake of Melissa McCarthy being asked if she used Ozempic by Barbra Streisand, the Bridesmaids actress has responded.

A timeline of Melissa McCarthy, Barbra Streisand's Ozempic situation

This all began when Streisand asked McCarthy if she used Ozempic in her Instagram comments. Streisand then issued a statement on the matter, taking to X to make a post.

“OMG,” the post began. “I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!”

However, this was not a big deal to McCarthy. TMZ asked the actress about it, and she brushed it off.

“I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her,” McCarthy said before waving off a question of whether or not Streisand was out of line.

Furthermore, McCarthy took to Instagram to share her Streisand fandom. In a video, McCarthy is holding up a magazine cover with her on the cover. As she lowers it, she says, “The takeaway is that Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me and she thought I looked good,” McCarthy began. “I win the day.”

The caption of the post also tagged Streisand and read, “@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!!”

Barbra Streisand is a singer, songwriter, and actress and was one of the first EGOT winners. She has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award throughout her career.

She has released three dozen studio albums to date. Streisand's latest release, Walls, was released on November 2, 2018. Additionally, Streisand has appeared in several films including Meet the Fockers (a sequel to Meet the Parents).

Who is Melissa McCarthy?

Melissa McCarthy is an award-winning actress most known for her roles in Bridesmaids and the sitcoms Gilmore Girls and Mike and Molly. She has also starred in other TV series including Samantha Who? and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Throughout her career, she has garnered award nominations. To date, McCarthy has two Oscar nominations, one for Best Supporting Actress (for her performance in Bridesmaids), and one for Best Actress (for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

Earlier in her career, McCarthy was featured in the likes of Charlie's Angels, Disney's The Kid, and Life as We Know It.

The 2010s were McCarthy's prime. She starred in comedies such as Bridesmaids, This Is 40, Identity Theft, The Hangover Part III, The Heat, Tammy, St. Vincent, and Spy. Her other credits include Ghostbusters, The Kitchen, Thunderforce, and Genie. In 2023, McCarthy also starred in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid as Ursula.