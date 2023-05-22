During an interview with The Guardian, iconic actress Melissa McCarthy shared how she and her husband Ben Falcone have a ban on their production sets excluding those who are “screamers” or have “crazy egos.” She set this ban after a terrible experience on set left her and others “weeping.”

That volatile experience made McCarthy feel “physically ill.” One day, she had enough. But before that, she shared the experience that made her want to quit in the first place: “I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” she began. “My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

“There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person,” she said. “And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective.”

Finally, one day she decided enough was enough of the toxic environment. “Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops. And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

Melissa McCarthy didn’t share what production it was, but it clearly left a mark on her, Ben Falcone, and her outlook on healthy workplace environments. Presumable, the set of the upcoming film The Little Mermaid was better. The comedic actress took on a more serious role for the film, portraying the evil Ursula. The Little Mermaid comes to theaters May 26.