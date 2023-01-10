By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Twitter was inundated with hilarious memes after Ishan Kishan was “kicked out” of Team India’s first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

“Strange as well as bewildering is this decision, not to play Ishan Kishan! Just few days ago he had scored a double century, Right Left combination with Rohit Sharma would also have been good with Kishan,” a shocked Indian fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ishan Kishan and SKY who scored a double century and a century respectively in their last match, are excluded from the playing XI today. And KL Rahul is in the team. Team India’s selection strategy is sourced from the peak of Mount Bullshit,” another claimed.

“KL is good enough as a Keeper Batsman to keep a regular keeper who scored a double century in his last ODI? Strange are the ways of the Dravid-led team management,” a third added.

“Someone who is in the form of his life with the white ball, doesn’t find a place in the Indian ODI playing XI, someone who scored a double century in last ODI doesn’t find a place either. This is insane,” a fourth said.

“Pathetic!!! Very poor team selection. Even after scoring 200, if you are not a part of Indian team then sorry. Performance is not the foremost parameter,” a fifth described.

“It’s hard to understand how Ishan Kishan can be overlooked in ODI format after slamming a double century! This crap can only happen in Indian cricket!” a sixth mentioned.

Ishan Kishan has been dropped from the playing 11 despite scoring a double century in the last ODI series. #INDvsSL#IshanKishanpic.twitter.com/Xf3H1TEYnt — abhinav singh (@_Abhi__tweets) January 10, 2023

Mean while inform Ishan Kishan who scored double century. pic.twitter.com/PkqyIa0JaA — Mad Echo (@mad_echooo) January 10, 2023

Is Dravid getting the material ready for his autobiography !

– Declaring when Sachin on 194*

-2007 WC Debacle

– T20WC S/F ENG-172/0

-Virat sacked as ODI Captain

– Virat Quit Test Captaincy

– Dropping M.O.M Kuldeep

– Dropping Ishan after 200

-Rohit, Virat out of T20#INDvsSLpic.twitter.com/mYe8XRNFVI — shashank singh (@shashank_singh2) January 9, 2023

Notably, Ishan Kishan smashed a double hundred in his last ODI game against Bangladesh last month.

In December, the India opener made history against Bangladesh as he smashed the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals.

Ishan Kishan cracked a double hundred in only 126 deliveries, going past West Indies great Chris Gayle who accomplished the same feat in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

With his double century against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan became just the fourth Indian and the seventh batter overall to register a score of 200 in ODIs.

Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

In the process, the left-hander also went past Rohit Sharma to become the youngest double-centurion in ODIs. While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 24 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

Even former India batters Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Kaif were left scratching their heads after not seeing Ishan Kishan’s name on the team sheet against Sri Lanka.

“It’s not often that you score a double-century and get benched in the following game. But then, Indian cricket had benched the triple-centurion in the next game too. Ishan today. Karun Nair back then. #IndvSL #AakashVani,” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

“Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI’s double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20’s centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated,” Mohammad Kaif posted on the microblogging platform.

The Indian team management’s decision came after Ishan Kishan showed his desire to be a part of the national ODI team in a recent conversation with a noted cricket scribe.