Celebrate Memorial Day by honoring the brave service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s freedom. This holiday holds a special place in our hearts, and sports leagues have played a significant role in paying tribute to our heroes. From emotional pregame ceremonies to patriotic uniforms and tributes, these leagues have demonstrated their unwavering support.

If you’re inspired to do the same and show your appreciation for our military, regardless of branch, look no further than our guide to the best sports Americana products. Whether it’s a jersey with a flag patch, a cap adorned with patriotic symbols, or a commemorative ball, these items allow you to proudly display your love for both sports and country.

As Memorial Day approaches, let us remember the selflessness of our service members and honor their sacrifices. Join sports leagues in paying tribute and find the perfect sports Americana products to showcase your patriotism. Together, we can ensure that the memories of our fallen heroes are never forgotten. So, without further ado, we decided to highlight some of you, the readers, favorite sports teams — check out our favorite Memorial Day merch!

Warriors Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana t-shirt – Cream

The Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana Freedom T-Shirt in cream color is a stylish and patriotic way to show your support for both the team and your country. Featuring a vintage-inspired design with an American flag and team logo, this shirt is a perfect addition to any fan’s wardrobe. A solid Warriors Memorial Day merch option!

Golden State Warriors ISlide Americana slide sandals – Navy/White

The Golden State Warriors ISlide Americana Slide Sandals in navy and white are a stylish and comfortable footwear choice for fans of the team. These slide sandals feature a patriotic design with the American flag and team logo, allowing you to show off your team spirit and love for your country. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, heading to the beach, or simply running errands, these sandals are a perfect way to support your team while enjoying a touch of Americana flair.

Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana t-shirt – Cream

The Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana Freedom T-Shirt in cream is a stylish and patriotic choice for Lakers fans. With its vintage-inspired design featuring the American flag and team logo, this t-shirt allows you to showcase your support for both the Lakers and your country. Made with comfortable fabric, it is suitable for everyday wear or game day celebrations. Whether you’re attending a Lakers game, hanging out with friends, or simply expressing your team pride, this t-shirt is a great addition to your wardrobe. Show off your Lakers fandom with a touch of Americana spirit with this eye-catching and fashionable t-shirt.

Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana shorts – Red, white, blue

The Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye Shorts are vibrant and stylish, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the Lakers logo, making them a perfect choice for Lakers fans looking to show off their team spirit in a fashionable way.

Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana snapback hat – Royal blue

The Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye Snapback Hat in royal blue is a stylish accessory for Lakers fans, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the Lakers logo, making it a fashionable way to showcase your team pride and love for your country.

Los Angeles Lakers ISlide Americana slide sandals – Red/White

The Los Angeles Lakers ISlide Americana Slide Sandals in red and white are a stylish and comfortable choice for Lakers fans. These slide sandals feature a patriotic design with the American flag and Lakers logo, allowing you to show off your team spirit and patriotic pride while enjoying maximum comfort and support. Perfect for lounging, running errands, or heading to a Lakers game, these sandals are a great addition to any fan’s collection.

76ers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana tank top – Navy

The Philadelphia 76ers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana Stars and Stripes Tank Top in navy is a stylish and patriotic choice for 76ers fans, featuring a stars and stripes design and team logo to showcase your support for both the team and your country.

Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana dip-dye shorts – Red, white, blue

The Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye Shorts are a vibrant and trendy choice for 76ers fans, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the team logo, making them a fashionable way to show off your support for the team with a touch of Americana style.

Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana dip dye t-shirt – Red/Royal

The Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye T-Shirt in red and royal blue is a stylish and vibrant choice for 76ers fans, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the team logo, making it a fashionable way to showcase your support for the team with a touch of Americana flair.

Boston Celtics ISlide Americana slide sandals – Red/White

The Boston Celtics ISlide Americana Slide Sandals in red and white are a stylish and comfortable choice for Celtics fans, featuring a patriotic design with the American flag and Celtics logo, allowing you to show off your team spirit and love for your country in a fashionable way. The perfect accessory for Memorial Day merch!

Boston Celtics 18” x 18” Team Americana decorative throw pillow

The Boston Celtics 18″ x 18″ Team Americana Decorative Throw Pillow is a stylish and cozy addition to any Celtics fan’s home decor, featuring a patriotic design with the team logo, allowing you to showcase your team pride and love for your country in a unique way.

New England Patriots 4th of July banner wave t-shirt – Navy

The New England Patriots 4th of July Banner Wave T-Shirt in navy is a must-have for Patriots fans, especially those seeking a patriotic design with the team’s logo and a 4th of July theme, making it a perfect choice to showcase your team spirit and celebrate Memorial Day in style.

New England Patriots women’s wave v-neck t-shirt – Navy

The New England Patriots Fanatics Branded Women’s Team Banner Wave V-Neck T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Patriots fans, featuring a patriotic design with the team’s logo and a banner wave graphic, making it a fashionable way to showcase your team pride and love for your country.

Patriots Cutter & Buck Americana softshell full-zip jacket – Navy

The New England Patriots Cutter & Buck Americana Navigate Softshell Full-Zip Jacket in navy is a sleek and functional choice for Patriots fans, featuring a softshell design with the team’s logo and a patriotic touch, making it an excellent jacket to show off your team spirit while staying comfortable and protected from the elements.

Patriots Cutter & Buck Women’s Americana eco sherpa fleece – Cream

The New England Patriots Cutter & Buck Women’s Americana Cascade Eco Sherpa Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Jacket in cream is a cozy and stylish choice for Patriots fans, featuring a sherpa fleece design with a half-zip and a touch of Americana flair, making it a perfect jacket to showcase your team pride and stay warm during colder weather. A stylish Memorial Day merch jacket!

New England Patriots ’47 Hitch Stars and Stripes adjustable hat – White

The New England Patriots ’47 Hitch Stars and Stripes Trucker Adjustable Hat in white is a stylish and patriotic choice for Patriots fans, featuring a trucker-style design with stars and stripes details, making it a fashionable way to show off your team pride and love for your country.

New England Patriots WinCraft 3′ x 5′ Americana stars & stripes deluxe flag

The New England Patriots WinCraft 3′ x 5′ Americana Stars and Stripes Deluxe Flag is a bold and patriotic way to display your team allegiance and love for your country, making it a must-have for Patriots fans looking to show off their team spirit in a grand and patriotic manner.

Dallas Cowboys Badge of Honor Americana t-shirt – Heathered Royal blue

The Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Badge of Honor Americana Tri-Blend T-Shirt in heathered royal is a comfortable and stylish choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a tri-blend fabric and a patriotic design, making it a great way to showcase your team pride and love for your country in a fashionable manner.

Dallas Cowboys women’s wave iconic v-neck t-shirt – Navy

The Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Women’s Banner Wave Iconic V-Neck T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a V-neck design and a banner wave graphic, making it a fashionable way to show off your team pride and support the Cowboys with a touch of flair.

Dallas Cowboys Lauren James women’s hearts as stars t-shirt – White

The Dallas Cowboys Lauren James Women’s Hearts as Stars T-Shirt in white is a charming and feminine choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a unique design with hearts forming the shape of stars, making it a lovely way to showcase your team spirit and love for the Cowboys with a touch of elegance.

Dallas Cowboys for Bare Feet Americana crew socks

The Dallas Cowboys For Bare Feet Americana Crew Socks are a stylish and patriotic choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a vibrant Americana design that allows you to showcase your team’s pride and love for your country in a fashionable and comfortable way.

Kansas City Chiefs banner wave t-shirt – Navy

The Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Banner Wave T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a bold banner wave graphic design, making it a great way to show off your team pride and support for the Chiefs in a fashionable manner.

Kansas City Chiefs women’s wave v-neck t-shirt – Navy

The Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Women’s Team Banner Wave V-Neck T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a V-neck design and a bold banner wave graphic, making it a fashionable way to showcase your team pride and support for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Cutter & Buck Women’s Americana Rainier full-zip vest – White

The Kansas City Chiefs Cutter & Buck Women’s Americana Rainier Full-Zip Vest in white is a stylish and versatile choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a full-zip design and a touch of Americana flair, making it a perfect layering piece to showcase your team pride while staying comfortable and fashionable.

Kansas City Chiefs Cutter & Buck Americana softshell full-zip jacket – Red

The Kansas City Chiefs Cutter & Buck Americana Navigate Softshell Full-Zip Jacket in red is a sleek and functional choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a softshell design with a full-zip closure and a touch of Americana flair, making it a stylish jacket to showcase your team spirit while staying comfortable and protected from the elements.

Los Angeles Dodgers Reyn Spooner Americana button-up shirt – White

The Los Angeles Dodgers Reyn Spooner Americana Button-Up Shirt in white is a classy and patriotic choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a button-up design with an Americana-inspired pattern, making it a sophisticated way to show off your team pride and love for your country.

Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 4th of July jersey t-shirt – Navy

The Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 4th of July Jersey T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and patriotic choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a jersey-inspired design with 4th of July-themed graphics, making it a fashionable way to show off your team pride and honor those fallen with this great Memorial Day merch choice. Los Angeles Dodgers Nike women’s Americana t-shirt – Navy Buy Here: $34.99 The Los Angeles Dodgers Nike Women’s Americana T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a classic design with an Americana twist, making it a great way to showcase your team pride and patriotism in a fashionable and sporty manner. Dodgers New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day on-field 59FIFTY fitted hat – Green Buy Here: $45.99 The Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in green is a stylish and supportive choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a fitted design and honoring the Armed Forces, making it a great way to show your team pride and support for the military with a touch of style and a wonderful pick for Memorial Day merch, too! Dodgers New Era 2022 4th of July on-field 59FIFTY fitted hat – Navy Buy Here: $45.99 The Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 2022 4th of July On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in navy is a patriotic and stylish choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a fitted design and a 4th of July theme, making it a great way to show off your team pride while celebrating Memorial Day in a fashionable manner. Boston Red Sox Nike Americana T-Shirt – Anthracite gray Buy Here: $39.99 The Boston Red Sox Nike Americana T-Shirt in anthracite is a sleek and sporty choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a classic design with an Americana twist, making it a great way to showcase your team pride and patriotic spirit in a stylish and comfortable t-shirt. An excellent Memorial Day merch shirt! Red Sox Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown stars and stripes tank top – Navy Buy Here: $31.99 The Boston Red Sox Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Stars and Stripes Tank Top in navy is a classic and patriotic choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a vintage-inspired design with stars and stripes, making it a great way to display your team pride and celebrate your love for baseball in a stylish tank top. Red Sox New Era Women’s ’22 MLB Armed Forces Day tank top – Camo Green Buy Here: $29.99 The Boston Red Sox New Era Women’s 2022 MLB Armed Forces Day Camo Racerback Tank Top in green is a fashionable and supportive choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a camo print design and a racerback style, making it a great way to show your support for the team while honoring the armed forces with this stylish Memorial Day merch. Red Sox New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day 59FIFTY fitted hat – Green Buy Here: $45.99 The Boston Red Sox New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in green is a stylish and patriotic choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a low-profile design and honoring the armed forces. Show your support for the team and pay tribute to those who serve with this special edition fitted hat.

Boston Red Sox ’47 Star Spangled MVP adjustable hat – Navy

The Boston Red Sox ’47 Star Spangled MVP Adjustable Hat in navy is a patriotic choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a star-spangled design and an adjustable strap for a customizable fit. Show your support for the team in a stylish and patriotic way with this hat.

Yankees Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown stars and stripes tank top – Navy

The New York Yankees Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Stars and Stripes Tank Top in navy is a stylish and patriotic choice for Yankees fans, featuring a stars and stripes design. Show your support for the team while celebrating American pride with this tank top.

New York Yankees Nike Americana t-shirt – Anthracite gray

The New York Yankees Nike Americana T-Shirt in anthracite is a sleek and versatile choice for Yankees fans, featuring a modern design with the team’s logo. This t-shirt allows you to show your support for the Yankees while sporting a stylish and patriotic look.

Yankees Reyn Spooner Americana button-up shirt – White

The New York Yankees Reyn Spooner Americana Button-Up Shirt in white offers a classic and sophisticated look for Yankees fans, blending the team’s logo with a patriotic design. This shirt is a great choice for those seeking a stylish and comfortable way to show their support for the Yankees. A fun way to stock up on Memorial Day merch.

Yankees Cutter & Buck women’s Americana DryTec eco hoodie – Navy

The New York Yankees Cutter & Buck Women’s Americana Logo DryTec Virtue Eco Pique Recycled Half-Zip Pullover Hoodie in navy combines style and sustainability, featuring the team’s logo and a half-zip design. It’s a comfortable and eco-friendly choice for Yankees fans looking for a versatile hoodie option.

Yankees New Era ’23 Armed Forces Day on-field 59FIFTY fitted hat – Green

The New York Yankees New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in green is a stylish and patriotic choice for Yankees fans, featuring the team’s logo and a salute to the armed forces. It’s a great way to show your support for both the team and the military.

Yankees New Era 2022 4th of July 59FIFTY fitted hat – Navy