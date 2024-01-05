Prayers up for Caleb Mills, Memphis basketball nation!

It was not a fairly good night for the Memphis basketball program. They nearly got the third loss of their campaign by allowing PJ Haggerty's scoring outburst to lead Tulsa. The other unfortunate event was Penny Hardaway having to help Caleb Mills head into the locker room. There still was not much information about what was going on regarding this injury, until now.

Penny Hardaway dropped the latest update on Caleb Mills. The Memphis basketball coach outlined that his player might have a torn patellar tendon located in his left knee. per Mark Giannotto of Commercial Appeal. All he could say to stay optimistic about the injury was, “Doesn’t look good right now … he’s going to be out awhile.”

Mills could only help the Memphis basketball squad with 12 minutes of playing time before going down. This netted him two assists and rebounds each.

When he was escorted out of the game for treatment, Tulsa popped off immediately. PJ Haggerty saw the spotlight and performed well under it. He was on the floor for 38 minutes in the two halves and did not want to get off the floor. This notched him 27 points and four assists in a great show of offensive firepower. He would then round it out with eight rebounds. But, the Memphis basketball program still got away with their 12th win of the season.

There is still a lot of hope for Hardaway and the Tigers. David Jones and Nae'Qwan Tomlin both put up 17 points which meant that they escaped by the skin of their teeth. Hopefully, they can go back to dominating as they face SMU next.