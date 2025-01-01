ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Memphis opens their AAC season as they visit FAU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-FAU prediction and pick.

Memphis comes into the game at 10-3 on the year. They opened the year at 6-0, including upsetting a then-second-ranked UConn squad. Still, they would lose two of the next three, with a loss to Auburn, but to Arkansas State as well. Memphis would rebound though, winning three of the next four, including wins over Clemson and Ole Miss. Meanwhile, FAU is 7-6 on the year. They have been streaky this year, winning two or more games, before losing two or more games. They had won three in a row before facing Michigan State last time out. They struggled in that game, losing 86-69.

Since 1993 these teams have faced four times, with the series being even at two wins a piece. Last season, the home team won each game, with Memphis winning 78-74 at home before FAU won 92-84 at home later in the season.

Here are the Memphis-FAU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-FAU Odds

Memphis: -4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -178

FAU: +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 159.5 (-105)

Under: 159.5 (-115)

How to Watch Memphis vs. FAU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is ranked 36th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 36th in offensive efficiency and 42nd in defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been wonderful on offense this year. They are 64th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 106th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 11th in the nation in three-point percentage for the year. Memphis also does a great job of getting to the line. They are tenth in the nation in free throw attempts per game.

P.J. Harggerty has led the way for Memphis this year. He leads the team in both points and assists on the season. He has 22.1 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two steals per game this year. Haggerty is joined by Tyrese Hunter in the backcourt. Hunter is shooting 45.2 percent from three this year, while also adding 15 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers has 12.8 points per game while he adds 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He is scoring 11.0 points per game but also has 6.6 rebounds per game, the most on the team. He is joined in the frontcourt by Nicholas Jourdain. Jourdain is scoring just 6.7 points per game but adds 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Finally, Moussa Cisse is scoring just 5.7 points per game but also helps down low. He is adding 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

FAU comes in ranked 89th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 46th on the offensive end of the court, but sit 178th on the defensive end. FAU also plays with one of the fastest tempos in the nation, sitting 22nd in tempo this year. FAU is 29th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 61st in effective field goal percentage this year.

Kaleb Glenn has led the way this year. He is scoring 13.3 points per game this year while adding 4.1 rebounds per game. He is joined in the front court by Tre Caroll. Caroll is second on the team in scoring, scoring 11.5 points per game, while adding 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Baba Miller leads the team in rebounding this year. He has 7.4 rebounds per game this year while adding 11 points, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. Finally, Matas Vokietaitis adds 9.8 points per game, while also adding 5.8 rebounds.

In the backcourt, Leland Walker leads the way. He leads the team in assists, having 4.8 assists per game. He also scored 10.8 points per game while also having 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. KyKy Tandy joins him in the backcourt. He is scoring 9.1 points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Finally, Ken Evans Jr. leads the team in steals with 1.4 steals per game while he adds 8.3 points per game.

Final Memphis-FAU Prediction & Pick

Both teams in this game play with a good tempo. Memphis is 62nd while FAU is 22nd in tempo this year. This results in both teams scoring well this year. Further, neither team is very good defensively this year. Memphis is 242nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while FAU is 316th in the nation in opponent points per game. Expect there to be plenty of points in this one, and take the over.

Final Memphis-FAU Prediction & Pick: Over 159.5 (-105)