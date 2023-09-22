The Memphis Tigers take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our Memphis Missouri prediction and pick. Find how to watch Memphis Missouri.

Both Memphis and Missouri are 3-0 this season, but they both have a lot to prove. Missouri did take a good step forward with a win over Kansas State this past weekend, but it remains to be seen how good Kansas State will turn out to be this season. Notable is the fact that Kansas State quarterback Will Howard is injured and might not be able to play in the Wildcats' next game. The win was and is impressive, but its value remains up for discussion as the season goes along.

Memphis scored blowouts in its first two games of the season against cupcake-quality opponents. The Tigers then won a close Thursday game against a Navy team which is struggling under a first-year head coach and has endured some injuries. How valuable is that win? That is also something we won't fully know for a few more weeks if not longer.

If you want a mysterious game in Week 4, this is a good choice.

Memphis Tigers: +6.5 (-115)

Missouri Tigers: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How To Watch Memphis vs. Missouri

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

Missouri is 3-0, but the Tigers defeated a mediocre Middle Tennessee team by only four points in Week 2 of the season. If Middle Tennessee could come very close to beating Missouri on the road, Memphis — probably a better team than Middle Tennessee — can win outright on the road. Yet, as you can see, Memphis doesn't have to win outright to cover the spread. It can lose by six points and still cover. Missouri has played very close games the past two weeks: good enough to stay close, not good enough to pull away and create real separation from an opponent. That Kansas State game was a very good win for Missouri, but it was also a draining and taxing game for Mizzou. Memphis, having played Navy on a Thursday, has a few extra days of rest heading into this game and should be physically fresher than Mizzou. Memphis is in a good position to cover the spread in this all-Tiger tussle.

Why Missouri Could Cover the Spread

The Memphis Tigers barely beat a Navy team which is probably not going to go to a bowl game this season. Struggling with Navy should be seen as a sign that Memphis is not ready to go on the road and beat a Mizzou team which was able to get past Kansas State, the defending Big 12 champion and a team which played in a New Year's Six bowl last season. Missouri has better playmakers and more overall talent than Memphis does. One can also say that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is a better coach than Memphis's Ryan Silverfield. Missouri faces some doubts, but Memphis faces even more. If you're leaning in one direction, you shouldn't necessarily trust Mizzou, but you should definitely distrust Memphis.

Final Memphis-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Neither team is trustworthy or proven. This is exactly the kind of game to stay away from in Week 4.

Final Memphis-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -6.5