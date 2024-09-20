ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Memphis-Navy prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis-Navy.

The Memphis Tigers have been rumored as a target for the Pac-12 Conference after the Pac brought in four Mountain West schools as part of an expansion plan which has more components yet to be revealed. The Pac-12 is currently at six members for the 2026 football season. It needs at least eight schools to be eligible for the College Football Playoff under the current stipulations of the playoff format. That means the Pac-12 has to add at least two schools, something which is fully expected to happen. Will Memphis be one of those added schools? No one knows, but speculation is intense, and this forms part of the backdrop to Memphis's AAC opener for the 2024 college football season.

The Tigers are unbeaten, and that is the most positive aspect of their season to date. Whether they are an elite team remains to be seen. Winning at Florida State is not something anyone would have predicted for Memphis before the season began, but as soon as Florida State revealed how weak and flawed a team it was, it became apparent that Memphis was going to have a legitimate shot at beating the Seminoles. Give Memphis credit: It took advantage of a huge opportunity. The difference between success and failure lies in being opportunistic in big moments. Memphis pounced on a chance to beat Florida State on the road.

However, we all have to ask ourselves: What if Florida State finishes 3-9 or 4-8 this season? We will look at that Memphis win over FSU differently. The point is clear enough: Memphis's record could be more of a product of the Tigers' opponents and less of a verdict on how good the Tigers actually are. Memphis gets to prove that its own quality is considerable when it goes on the road and faces Navy in a conference game.

Navy defeated Temple by a large margin, but Temple is an awful team, one of the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Navy has its own challenge to respond to. The Midshipmen, like Memphis, want to show that they are legitimately good, as opposed to being “not as awful as their opponents.” This is a normal part of early-season college football: Analysts are constantly wondering if a result is more of a reflection on how good the winning team is or how bad the losing team is. This game will therefore be a real proving ground on Saturday in Annapolis.

Here are the Memphis-Navy College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Memphis-Navy Odds

Memphis: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -365

Navy: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +285

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Memphis vs Navy

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis didn't just beat Florida State; the Tigers were physically superior to the Seminoles and quite frankly should have won the game by more than the final eight-point margin. Memphis is as good as its unbeaten record indicates. The Tigers should be able to beat Navy by at least 10 points.

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis left a lot of points on the field against Florida State. If the Tigers are sloppy here, Navy can keep the game close with its feisty defense, playing at home at the Naval Academy.

Final Memphis-Navy Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Navy but frankly don't feel confident enough in either team to make a definitive call. Stay away.

Final Memphis-Navy Prediction & Pick: Navy +9.5