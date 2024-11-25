ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is Thanksgiving AAC Football as Memphis visits Tulane. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Memphis-Tulane prediction and pick.

Memphis-Tulane Last Game – Matchup History

Memphis comes into the game sitting at 9-2 on the year but is 5-2 in conference play. Last time out, they got another win. They would face UAB in their last game, winning the game 53-18. Meanwhile, Tulane is 9-2 on the year, and 7-0 in conference play. Since losing back-to-back games to Kansas State and Oklahoma, they have won eight straight. Last time out, it was a 35-0 win over Navy. Tulane has now clinched a spot in the AAC title game, where they will face Army.

Overall Series: This will be the 41st time Memphis and Tulane have faced off. Memphis has won 24 times, with one tie, and 15 wins for Tulane. Tulane has won each of the last two, including a 31-21 win last year.

Here are the Memphis-Tulane College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Memphis-Tulane Odds

Memphis: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Tulane: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 55.5 (-115)

Under: 55.5 (-105)

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Henigan leads the Memphis offense this year. He is 269 for 422 passing for 2,990 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has six interceptions on the year and has been sacked 15 times. Henigan has also been solid on the ground. He has run for 119 yards this year and a score this year.

In the receiving game, Roc Taylor has led the way. He has 54 receptions for 738 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Demeer Blankumsee has 40 receptions for 545 yards and five scores. Koby Drake has also brought in 37 receptions for 471 yards and a score. Rounding out the top receivers is tight end Anthony Landphere. Landphere has 33 receptions for 379 yards and four scores. In the running game, Mario Anderson Jr. leads the way. He has run the ball 195 times this year for 1,115 yards and 16 touchdowns. Further, Brandon Thomas has run 50 times for 317 yards and eight scores.

Memphis is 61st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 60th in opponent yards per game. They are 19th against the rush and 112th against the pass. Chandler Martin has led the way. He leads the team with 90 tackles while having six sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, and four fumble recoveries. Further, he returned one for a touchdown. Davion Ross has also been solid, with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. Finally, AJ Watts has five pass breakups and a pick this year.

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane is led by Darian Mensah at quarterback this year. He has completed 151 of 229 passes for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just four times this year. Mensah has been sacked 14 times this year, for a loss of 103 yards.

In the receiving game, Mario Williams has led the way. He has 41 receptions for 701 yards and three scores. Dontae Fleming has also been solid, with 29 receptions for 577 yards and a score. Yulkeith Brown also has 27 receptions but for just 347 yards. Still, he has scored four times. Finally, tight end Alex Bauman has been solid. He has 13 receptions for 143 yards but has scored six times. Makhi Hughes also has two receiving touchdowns while leading the team out of the backfield. He has 234 carries for 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Arnold Barnes III has 81 carries for 391 yards and five touchdowns. Further, backup quarterback Ty Thompson has run for 243 yards and six touchdowns.

Tulane has been solid on defense this year. They are 12th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting tenth in opponent yards per game. They are 21st against the run and 16th against the pass. Tyler Grubbs has been solid. He leads the team in tackles while having three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a touchdown this year. Sam Howard has also been solid, with 1.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries. Finally, Micah Robinson has six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown. Tulane has scored five times on defense this year.

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two of the best in the American. Memphis does not have a path to the conference title game but would love to derail the season of Tulane. They are seventh in the nation in turnover margin this year Meanwhile, Tulane has clinched a spot in the title game, but with some chaos in the Big 12, could find themselves with a chance to play for a conference title and a playoff birth. They have also been great in turnovers, sitting fifth in the nation in turnover margin this year. Expect both teams to be solid on defense in this one, but Tulane to be conservative, letting Memphis keep it close.

Final Memphis-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Memphis +13.5 (-110)