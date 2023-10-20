It is an AAC battle as Memphis visits UAB. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Memphis-UAB prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Memphis comes into the game sitting 4-2 on the season. They opened the season as 3-0, with wins over Bethune Cookman, Arkansas State, and Navy. Then, they would travel to Missouri. After being down just seven at the end of the third quarter, they could not tie the game. They would be down 14 with 2:46 left in the game, and while Memphis would score, they would lose 34-27. Against Boise State, it was a close game, but Memphis got a 35-32 win. Last time out against Tulane, they would have a 21-10 lead in the third quarter, but Tulane would score 21 straight points to win 31-21.

Meanwhile, UAB is just 2-5 on the year. They won the opening game over North Carolina A&T but would then lose four straight games. The defense was the issue. They have up 35 or more points in every game, and only score more than 24 one time. They would rebound though. Against South Florida, UAB put up 35 points in the first half and would end up winning 56-35. Last time out, UAB would struggle again though. They were down 24-13 at the half and would end up losing 41-20.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Memphis-UAB Odds

Memphis: -6.5 (-110)

UAB: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 61.5 (-105)

Under: 61.5 (-115)

How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB Week 8

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread

Seth Henigan leads this Memphis offense. He has completed 143 of 217 passes for 1,697 yards this year. Last time out, he was solid, throwing for 321 yards and three scores. While he did have three big-time throws, he did throw two interceptions and three other turnover-worthy passes. Henigan was also sacked three times in the game. Henigan has been good for the most part in the run game. He has run 186 yards this year, with three touchdowns.

In the run game, Blake Watson is the leader of the running game for Memphis this year. He has run 82 times for 471 yards and six scores this year. He has not been getting great blocking this year. While he is averaging 5.7 yards per carry this year, 4.35 yards of them come after first contact this year. Watson has forced 24 missed tackles this year with seven rushes over 15 yards.

In the receiving game, Roc Taylor leads the way. He has brought in 33 receptions on 47 targets this year for 507 yards. He has scored twice as well. Meanwhile, DeMeer Blankumsee has brought in 357 yards on 25 receptions this year. He has scored three times as well this year.

For Memphis, the pass rush is an issue. They have just 11 sacks this year with 62 quarterback pressures. Derick Hunter is the only player with more than one sack this year, as he has two with five quarterback pressures this year. In the run game, Chandler Martin leads the way. He has 19 stops for offensive failures this year with 29 tackles in the run game. Still, he has missed five tackles this year in the run game. Overall, Memphis has missed 43 tackles in the run game, leading to a 75th-ranked rushing defense this year. Memphis is better in the passing game, ranking 55th and allowing just six touchdowns this year.

Why UAB Will Cover The Spread

Jacob Zeno leads the UAB offense this year. He has completed 189 of 254 passes for 1.908 yards this year. He also has 12 touchdowns this season with seven big-time throws according to PFF. Still, he has six interceptions this year and 11 turnover-worthy passes. Last time out, Zeno struggled. He completed just 13 of 21 passes, while not throwing a touchdown and throwing and interception. He was also sacked three times. Zeno has been solid on the ground, with 246 yards on the ground and four scores this year.

The UAB running game is led by a two-headed attack this year. Jermaine Brown Jr. ran 70 times this year for 327 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been getting 4.7 yards per carry with just 2.94 of them coming after contact. He has also forced 17 missed tackles. Isaiah Jacobs has 249 yards on the ground this year, with 151 after contact. He has scored three times this season.

Tejhuan Palmer and Amare Thomas lead the UAB receiving game. Palmer has brought in 25 of 33 targets this year for 389 yards and three scores. While he does have three drops, he also has 219 yards after the catch this year. Amare Thomas is second on the team in receiving. He has brought in 35 of 44 targets this year for 326 yards and two scores.

The major issue for UAB this year has been the running defense. They rank 122nd in run defense this year while allowing 20 touchdowns on the ground this year. One of the major issues has been missed tackles. UAB has missed 49 tackles this year in the run game. In the pass rush UAB only has 20 sacks this year. Five of them come from Desmond Little, who also has 20 of the 100 quarterback pressures this year. UAB is also 67th against the pass this year while giving up 13 touchdowns this year. They have six interceptions this year, with Brian Mayes leading the way. He has two interceptions this year with another dropped interception as well.

Final Memphis-UAB Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are playing well on offense this year, with an average of over 30 points per game. They also held their own with Tulane, and the defense let them down. Tulane has an amazing offense attack led by Michael Pratt, and UAB does not have the same. The UAB run defense is not good, and Memphis does have a solid running game. Blake Watson will have a huge game and score a few touchdowns. Meanwhile, UAB will not be able to stop big plays in the passing game. Memphis is going to score plenty in this game, while UAB is going to struggle to score. Jacob Zeno will have time to throw, but that is not going to make a difference. Take Memphis and lay the points.

Final Memphis-UAB Prediction & Pick: Memphis -6.5 (-110)