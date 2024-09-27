As Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi received a standing ovation in possibly her last game, her greatness has been admired. Two NBA legends, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett discussed on the KG Certified Podcast about her long list of accolades.

“Diana is one of the Top-10 basketball players ever,” Pierce said. “I’m talking about men and women. Decorated, like Top 10 basketball, you see what I’m saying, men and women. When you look at her career like college and pro and all that, you add that all up, she’s one of the Top 10 basketball players ever.”

Pierce makes a legitimate and presentable case to the public about Taurasi. Her accomplishments are incredible. Taurasi was a three-time WNBA Champ, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, and an 11-time WNBA All-Star. She also made 10 All-WNBA First Teams and four times to the All-WNBA Second Team. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2004 and is a five-time WNBA Scoring Champion as well.

Not to mention, Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 points. In 2024, Taurasi played her 20th season and was still productive. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 29 minutes per game.

How else did Mercury guard Diana Taurasi impact the game?

In addition to her professional career in the WNBA, her collegiate career was just as impressive. She was a three-time NCAA Champion and a two-time College Player of the Year. Her three championships came in the form of a three-peat, winning from 2002-04. While she represented USA Basketball, she won a record-setting six Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA.

After looking at her accolades, Pierce put a stamp on the Mercury superstar being in the top basketball players of all time conversation.



“So when you say Jordan, and LeBron, and Taurasi, and Cheryl Miller, or whoever is in that conversation… men and women, she’s in the Top 10,” Pierce said.

Kevin Garnett chimed in and added, “I concur with that because I know her pedigree too bro,” Garnett said. “If you knew her, you see why she’s great.”



Garnett is referring to the relationship Taurasi had with Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar dubbed her, the “White Mamba.” The comparison is pretty close. Both won multiple championships and finals MVPs, in addition to numerous accolades. However, their approach to the game is what stands out.

Both were insanely competitive, brought the best out of their teammates, and had unreal longevity. As Taurasi possibly retires, her impact will be felt by past, present, and the next generation of basketball players.