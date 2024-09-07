The Phoenix Mercury are currently battling for playoff positioning as the 2024 WNBA season enters it's final weeks. To help address their depth amid injuries to Rebecca Allen and Charisma Osborne, the Mercury added rookie Celeste Taylor who will remain with the team through the end of the season. The Mercury continued to bolster their roster depth this week with the addition of Amy Atwell on a 7-day contract, the team announced.

The Mercury continue to be without Allen and Osborne with no definitive timetable for their possible return to the active roster. In Allen's case, she was expected to be a big part of the Mercury's rotation this season but hasn't been able to stay on the active roster.

Allen was supposed to suit up for Australia during the Olympics but suffered a hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw. Coincidently, Atwell was Australia's replacement for Allen on the national team. She'll now get the chance to help the Mercury in Allen's stead.

Atwell fills the 12th and final roster spot for the Mercury for the time being. Following the completion of her 7-day contract, the Mercury have the option to sign her to two more 7-day contracts before they either have to sign her for the remainder of the season or cut her.

Amy Atwell brings depth, versatility to the Mercury



Atwell is a familiar face for the Mercury. She was in training camp with the team before being one of the final roster cuts prior to the start of the regular season. While she played center and in the frontcourt when she was in college at Hawaii, she has become more of a wing/guard in the WNBA.

Atwell was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She appeared in four games for the Sparks that season before being cut.

Atwell did not play in the WNBA during the 2023 season. Since 2022, Atwell has also played professionally in Australia in both the WNBL and the NBL1 South. Atwell has already appeared in one game for the Mercury during the team's loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday. She tallied two points knocking down her only shot of the game in a little over four minutes of play.

Atwell was one of the top college players in the country by the time she was a senior at Hawaii. In 2022, she helped lead the Rainbow Wahine to a NCAA Tournament appearance. She was the Big West Player of the Year that season and the Big West Tournament MVP.