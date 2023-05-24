David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Phoenix Mercury received a huge boost this season with the highly anticipated return of Brittney Griner. Despite that, it’s been a rough start for the Mercury who have started the 2023 WNBA season 0-2. They lost on the road in their season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks and they dropped their home opener against the Chicago Sky. They’ve been dealing with absences to key players to start this season, but it appears as if help may be on the way sometime soon. Backup guard Shey Peddy has been sidelined as she recovers from an Achilles injury that cut her 2022 season short. She’s been on the Mercury injury report but she took to social media this week to reveal that she is making progress towards a return to the court.

PSA: Today was my first time in 9 months being able to go 5v5 live in practice w/ contact! All the feels right now🥹 — Shey Peddy (@SheyP11) May 23, 2023

Although this is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t mean that Peddy is ready to come off the Mercury injury report anytime soon. She would certainly help the team off the bench. Shey Peddy suffered the injury during Game 1 of the Mercury’s playoff opener against the Las Vegas Aces last season.

Before being sidelined, Peddy had been averaging a career-high 9.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 41.8 percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She suited up in 34 games for the Mercury including a career-high 24 starts.

Peddy first broke into the WNBA in 2019 with the Washington Mystics after seven years of playing overseas. This is her third full season now playing for the Mercury.