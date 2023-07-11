The Phoenix Mercury have found their next general manager, with the team making the announcement via their official website that it has hired Nick U’Ren to serve in that capacity.

U'Ren is a familiar name for Golden State Warriors fans, as he used to be part of the team as an executive, having spent the last nine years serving the team's basketball operations. Before joining the Mercury, U’Ren was with the Warriors teams which won three NBA titles, including the last one in 2022.

Mercury general manager Jim Pitman is expected to retire by the end of the 2023 WNBA season, and U'Ren will be the man in charge behind the front office desk after that.

The Suns have also released the following statement with regard to the retirement of Pitman and the hiring of U'Ren:

“I want to thank Jim for his many contributions to the organization. From our very first meeting, Jim was transparent about his likely plans to retire as general manager at the end of this season, which gave us the time needed to find the right replacement to lead the Mercury forward,” said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.“We are excited to have Nick, a veteran basketball executive with four NBA titles under his belt, as the Mercury’s new general manager. We are committed to winning on and off the court, and I am confident that Nick will serve our fans, our community and our organization with passion, dedication and a commitment to excellence, in much the same way that Jim has.”

This move by the Mercury was among the notable ones during the early phases of the Mat Ishbia era in Phoenix. Since the arrival of Ishbia in the Valley as the owner of the Phoenix Suns as well, the Mercury has parted ways with head coach Vanessa Nygaard. With a new general manager coming along, there will most likely be more changes in the tone and ways that the team will be run.