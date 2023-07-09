It's been a very disappointing season for the Phoenix Mercury thus far. What began as a season full of hope and excitement as Brittney Griner made her much anticipated return to the court, has ended up going south very quickly. The Mercury have been one of the worst teams in the WNBA this season and they made the drastic change of firing head coach Vanessa Nygaard last month. Absences due to injury have also played a role in the Mercury's poor start. Both Griner and Diana Taurasi have missed several games for the Mercury due to injury. They continue to be without Skylar Diggins-Smith who is on maternity. They were dealt another blow on Sunday when it was announced that key role player Shey Peddy would be out for Sunday's game against the Sparks as per Blake Silverman of Winsidr.

Shey Peddy will be OUT (Achilles recovery) tomorrow for the @PhoenixMercury against the Sparks @Winsidr — Blake (@blakesilverman) July 8, 2023

It's not so much a new injury that's causing Shey Peddy to be sidelined for Sunday's game, but most likely a case of load management. Peddy suffered an Achilles injury during the 2022 playoffs and spent the entire offseason recovering. She was not ready to start the season but she made her 2023 debut on June 2 against the Sparks. She's missed a few games since due to Achilles soreness.

In the nine games Peddy has played in this season, she's been averaging 5.2 points per game, 1.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 38.1 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. With Diggins-Smith still out, Peddy is crucial for the Mercury as another ball-handler and playmaker.