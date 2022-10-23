Mets: 3 best free agents New York must target after early MLB playoff exit

The New York Mets had a gigantic lead in the NL East throughout the season, but lost the division title to the Atlanta Braves. The outcome was a massive difference because the Mets needed to go through the new Wildcard format, compared to the Braves who went straight to the NLDS. That may have cost the Mets their season because they lost to the San Diego Padres in three games.

The pitching of Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt was exposed in that series as the Padres pounced on them early, forcing Buck Showalter to go to his bullpen early. To add insult to injury, the Mets were shutout in Game 3, which is uncharacteristic for a squad led by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

With free agency fast approaching and the financial resources of owner Steve Cohen, here are a few names this franchise must consider.

Aaron Judge

There is no doubt that any team would benefit immensely from the services of Aaron Judge, baseball’s modern home run king. The leading candidate for AL MVP is entering free agency because he did not sign a contract extension. Moving to the cross-town rival Mets would be a bold and courageous move for Judge, but the Mets would openly welcome the power and leadership he possesses.

It was obvious they needed more bats when the going gets tough, a call Judge would definitely answer. The help Judge provides is not just with the power and homers, but he thrived in a new role as the leadoff hitter for the New York Yankees this year as he was able to bat over .300 this season. Brandon Nimmo might leave in the offseason as well, so Judge could also replace that position in centerfield for New York.

Wilson Contreras

The catcher position has been an issue for the Mets the whole season. They alternated several players over the course of 162 games, but they could not find the piece that would mesh well with their lineup. Before the trade deadline, there were rumors of Wilson Contreras going to a team in dire need of a catcher and the Mets were in the conversation.

The discussions did not reach a serious stage, but this offseason could be the time management figures they need a bat like Wilson Contreras. There are concerns with his defense, but he is arguably the best offensive catcher in the majors. Mike Zunino and Gary Sanchez are other catchers who would bolster the lineup for New York, but it would be best for them to add someone like the caliber of Contreras, especially because their ownership group can afford it.

J.D. Martinez

The DH position is where the Mets had a lack of production as well. Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf were terrific acquisitions before the trade deadline, but neither of those two brings the experience and composure of J.D. Martinez. New York needs another power hitter in the middle of their order that will lessen the burden on both Alonso and Lindor.

J.D. Martinez is heading toward the final years of his career, and spending it with the Mets rather than the rebuilding Red Sox would be a much better way to spend it. Furthermore, he would not have the pressure of playing in the field as they could stash him at DH.

Imagine having the trio of Aaron Judge, Wilson Contreras and J.D. Martinez on this stacked Mets team. They would be a legitimate force entering 2023 that could compete with all 29 other teams in baseball.