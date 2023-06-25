On Sunday, June 25th, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, June 25th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +284 or +104 for (NYM-PHI) & -113 (KC-TB)

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Both Carlos Carrasco and Zack Wheeler are solid starting pitchers who have had success in their careers. Carrasco has struggled this season with a 6.34 ERA, but he has the potential to pitch well and keep the Phillies off the board in the first inning. Meanwhile, Wheeler has been one of the Phillies' most consistent starters over the last few seasons with a 3.48 ERA this year. He is capable of shutting down the Mets' offense early in the game.

The Mets and Phillies played each other on Saturday, and the Mets won 4-2 behind a strong performance from Max Scherzer. However, the game was close early on, with no runs scored in the first inning. This suggests that both teams may take some time to get going offensively, especially with two quality starting pitchers on the mound.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Both Daniel Lynch and Tyler Glasnow are quality starting pitchers who have the potential to keep the opposing team off the board in the first inning. Lynch has struggled this season with a 7.04 ERA, but he has the potential to pitch well and keep the Rays off the board in the first inning. Meanwhile, Glasnow has been one of the Rays' best starters over the last few seasons but has struggled since coming off the disabled list with a 4.97 ERA this year. He is capable of shutting down the Royals' offense early in the game.

The Royals and Rays played each other on Thursday, and the Rays won 7-2 behind a strong performance from Shane McClanahan. However, the game was close early on, with no runs scored in the first inning. The Royals have been one of the more struggling offenses in the majors this season and going against a strikeout pitcher in Glasnow it will be tough for them to get on the board early. It will all come down to Lynch just limiting this Rays' offense early on which he should be able to get done. This suggests that both teams may take some time to get going offensively, especially with two quality starting pitchers on the mound.