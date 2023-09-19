The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Miami Marlins for game two of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets won the first game of the series 2-1 on Monday night. New York recorded eight hits in the game, but mustered up just two runs. Jeff McNeil was the leading hitter for the Mets. He had two hits, including a home run. That home run proved to be the game-winner in the top of the ninth inning. Mark Vientos had the other RBI for the Mets. Jose Butto had a fantastic start. He went six innings, allowed one run on four hits, and struck out six in the win. Phil Bickford earned the win while Adam Ottavino notched his 11th save of the season.

The Marlins had just five hits in the game. Luis Arraez continued to be one of the better hitters in the league. He had two hits on the night. Garrett Hampson also had two hits in the game. Edward Cabrera was the starting pitcher, and he went 5 1/3 innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out four. Tanner Scott suffered the loss as he allowed one run on two hits, and struck out two. As a team, the Marlins struck out 10 batters.

Joey Lucchesi will get the start for the Mets. Braxton Garrett is the starting pitcher for the Marlins.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Mets vs. Marlins

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Lucchesi made his first start since August 18 in his last outing. He picked up right where he left off, as well. Lucchesi went seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowed just five hits, no earned runs, and struck out two. He now has a 2.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .238 off him. He has been pitching well for New York, so it is a shame he did not have more starts this season. Nonetheless, if he can continue to pitch well, the Mets will be able to cover the spread easily.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have Braxton Garrett on the mound, and he has been great since the start of August. In eight starts since then, Garrett has thrown 43 2/3 innings, allowed 38 hits, struck out 30, and walked just 10. In those starts, Garrett has a 2.67 ERA. He has been pitching very well, and he is coming off a solid start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garrett is carrying a lot of momentum into this game, and he has become one of the better pitchers in the MLB. As long as he continues to pitch well, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup will end up being a fun one to watch. They are not big name pitchers, but they are both pitching very well. I think this game will be another close one. For that reason, I am going to take the Mets to cover the spread as underdogs. They should be able to keep this one close while keeping the score low.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Mets +1.5 (-154), Under 8 (-110)