1 prospect Francisco Alvarez reveals true feelings after hitting first career HR for the Mets

As the old adage goes, ‘you never forget your first.’ Such is certainly the case for the number one prospect in all of baseball, Francisco Alvarez. The New York Mets future franchise catcher hit the first home run of his career, a deep 439-foot bomb to left-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was a 108.9 mph rocket off his bat, a missile off a curveball right down the middle from Washington Nationals pitcher Carl Edwards Jr.

Welcome to the big leagues Francisco Álvarez! His first hit is a long home run. 108.9 exit velocity and 439 feet. That is special power. pic.twitter.com/3gPac6AS9U — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) October 5, 2022

Francisco Alvarez also went 2-2 from the plate since he was inserted as a defensive replacement in the top of the sixth inning, an overall productive game from the highly-touted 20-year old. Speaking with reporters after the game, Alvarez expressed his joy after finally claiming not only his first Major League long ball, but also after tallying the first two hits of his big league career.

Per Anthony DiComo:

“It felt good, obviously because it was my first hit but for it go out [of the park] the way that it did, made me really happy,” Alvarez said in his native tongue, which was then translated by interpreter Alan Suriel.

🎥 Francisco Álvarez on his first career homer, through interpreter Alan Suriel: pic.twitter.com/Y8fCpu84jr — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 5, 2022

The Mets’ youngster also revealed that he had gotten back his first home run ball, and that he has special plans as to who to give the ball to.

“Yeah, I got it,” Alvarez added. “I’m gonna give it to my mom.”

It has been a special day for both New York baseball clubs, in the Mets and the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge certainly made his mother proud after hitting his 62nd home run, while Francisco Alvarez, despite being in the humble beginnings of his career, will be overjoyed about finally making his mark in the big leagues.

Mets fans will be excited as to what Alvarez can do once he establishes himself as an everyday player for New York. He possesses the tantalizing ability to hit for power on a consistent basis, but it’s his plate discipline and selectivity that sets him apart from the pack.

As the Mets prepare for their Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres in front of the Citi Field hopeful, perhaps Francisco Alvarez will be given the opportunity to show his talents for all the world to see on the biggest stage.