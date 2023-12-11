The New York Mets have made an intriguing move to start the week, as they acquired an infielder amid the MLB offseason.

The New York Mets have made an under-the-radar move to start the new week with the signing of Rylan Bannon to a minor league deal, the team announced on X.

“We’ve signed INF Rylan Bannon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league Spring Training.”

Although adding an infielder to the Mets' minor league system isn't exactly the type of move New York fans are hoping and praying the team will pull off, Bannon will benefit New York at least in terms of depth and insurance in the infield.

Bannon most recently played in the big leagues in a Houston Astros uniform in the 2023 MLB season. He appeared in only two games with the Astros, going hitless and striking out three times in six total appearances. He made his MLB debut in the 2022 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles after he was traded to the American League East division team by the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Manny Machado swap in 2018.

The 27-year-old Bannon spent most of the 2023 season in the minors playing for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the Pacific Coast League. He slashed .241/.360/.449 and hit 18 home runs with 56 RBIs and 12 stolen bases across 95 games and 408 total appearances for the Space Cowboys.

While there is no assurance that he will crack the Opening Day roster of the Mets in the 2024 MLB season, Bannon will at least get a shot to prove himself in Spring Training.

Last season, the Mets finished with just a 75-87 record and missed the playoffs a year after snapping a five-year postseason drought.