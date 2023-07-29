Bartolo Colon was rumored to potentially be making an MLB comeback over the past couple of years. However, it didn't come to fruition and he retired in 2023. Colon, a former Cy Young winning pitcher, is now set to receive an impressive honor from the New York Mets.

The Mets announced that Colon will officially retire as a member of the team on Sunday, September 17, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets will give away a “Big Sexy” (Colon's famous nickname) long-sleeve shirt prior to the ceremony ahead of the game on September 17th.

Colon played with a number of different teams during his career. His best years came early in his career with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) and Anaheim Angels (now Los Angeles Angels). His time with the Mets apparently stood out, however. Despite only playing three years with the Mets, as compared to six in Cleveland and four with the Angels, Colon said the Mets were “very special” to him in a statement, via DiComo as well.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I played with a lot of teams during my career, but playing for the Mets was very special to me,” Colon said. “The fans treated me great and I can’t wait to celebrate my career with them on September 17.”

Bartolo Colon was one of the most beloved baseball players of all time. People remember his home run he hit with the Mets against the San Diego Padres, a truly legendary moment, but tend to forget how talented of a pitcher he was during the early portion of his big league tenure. Colon may not be a Hall of Famer, but he enjoyed quite the career.