The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams since the end of the 2022 MLB season. They extended outfielder Brandon Nimmo, gave closer Edwin Diaz a new contract, and boosted their pitching staff with the additions of Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and Adam Ottavino, but what about extensions for Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil?

Well, it appears that the Mets or at least general manager Bill Eppler isn’t ready to discuss the potential of New York putting contract extensions on the table for Pete Alonso and McNeil (via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com)

Eppler politely brushed aside a question regarding potential contract extensions for Alonso and McNeil, two homegrown stars who each have two years remaining under team control. The window for locking up either player on a team-friendly deal likely closed several years ago, back before Alonso and McNeil had established themselves as middle-of-the-order hitters in their primes. But the Mets should still have interest in discussing new contracts for both, considering their importance to the franchise.

With all the moves and transactions the Mets have done so far in the offseason, they probably don’t have much spending power left at the moment to consider the retention of high-value assets beyond the 2023 MLB season by way of massive extension deals even though they were obviously committed to paying Carlos Correa a ton of money under the right conditions.

Pete Alonso and the Mets avoided arbitration this year by signing a 1-year deal worth $14.5 million with the team in January. He will still be arbitration-eligible in 2024.