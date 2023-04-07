Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Brandon Nimmo wasn’t sure if 2022 would be his final season in New York with the Mets. His future was uncertain during the offseason, but the star outfielder ended up signing an eight-year contract with the ball club. The Mets are scheduled to play their home opener on Friday against the Miami Marlins, and Nimmo revealed why he has a “different appreciation” for this season’s home opener, per SNY on Twitter.

“Last time I was here, I left thinking it was up in the air – maybe I’d come back, maybe not,” Nimmo said. “So definitely a different appreciation for this Opening Day.”

Nimmo has a different mindset in 2023. Sure, he still played with a team-first mentality in 2022, but in the back of his mind he wasn’t sure if he was going to return. Now, he’s focused on helping the Mets for years to come.

The Mets haven’t had the best start to the season. They won three of their first four games in Miami against the Marlins, but were then swept in a three game series by the Brewers in Milwaukee. Nevertheless, a 3-4 road trip isn’t all that bad, especially considering all of the injury woes the team has already dealt with.

Star closer Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending injury during the World Baseball Classic. SP Justin Verlander then landed on the injured list right before Opening Day. Most recently, catcher Omar Narvaez joined Verlander on the injured list.

Brandon Nimmo and the Mets will look to overcome their injury concerns and take care of business in their home opener on Friday.