The 2023 season has not been kind to the New York Mets. The roster for this team was loaded heading into the season, but early injuries derailed everything and it's been a disappointing season in New York. The Mets had playoff aspirations heading into the season, but unfortunately, that's not going to happen. Right now, the Mets are 66-78 and sit 29 games back of the first place Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. The wild card standings are looking much better as New York is eight games out of the final spot, but still, the Mets are not going to be making the postseason this year.

This season has been bad enough, but to make matters even worse, Mets third baseman Brett Baty left Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a groin injury, according to Anthony DiComo on Twitter. Baty was experiencing left groin soreness and he will have an MRI done to figure out what the issue is.

In a season like this one, the last thing you want is players to get injured at the end of the year when the games don't really mean anything. At this point, the Mets were hoping to build momentum at the end of the season to start getting ready for next year, and injuries right now are the worst scenario.

This season, Brett Baty has struggled a bit at the plate for the Mets. He is hitting just .212 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs, but this is a step up from last year as he hit .184 in his little time playing with the team. In the field, Baty has nine errors at third base on 130 attempts which is good for a .955 field percentage. Hopefully his groin soreness is nothing serious and he can make his return to the Mets lineup sooner rather than later. The last thing this team needs is more injuries.