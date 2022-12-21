By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped a bombshell report late Tuesday, breaking the news that Carlos Correa and the New York Mets have agreed to a massive 12-year deal worth $315 million.

The San Francisco Giants were supposed to be have an introductory press conference for Correa but that was postponed due to a medical concern. Obviously, that press conference will no longer happen, with Correa deciding to take his talents instead to the East Coast, opting to join the Mets, where his former teammate with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander earlier signed this offseason.

Now, Twitter is on the verge of melting down again, with reactions to Correa’s decision starting to flood social media.

Me at 3am getting a notification that the Mets signed Carlos Correa #mets#LGMpic.twitter.com/l4BWDZFmez — Angel with a filthy soul (@gucci7383) December 21, 2022

According to Heyman in a follow-up tweet, Correa’s team and the Giants did not exactly see each other eye-to-eye about his physical, which forced Correa’s agent, Scott Boras to flex his tried-and-tested negotiation muscles.

Correa’s camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Steve Cohen. “We needed one more thing. And this was it,” Cohen said.

Carlos Correa gets cold feet with the Giants – turns back east and signs with the Mets!!!!! 12 year contract. Wow! #LGMpic.twitter.com/u66tHPtuIc — 🎥 LIVE LOOK: (@LiveL00k) December 21, 2022

I am in SHOCK pic.twitter.com/URJ4Y8C4nw — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) December 21, 2022

Mets are just buying up everyone. — lisah (@lisajammin) December 21, 2022

The Mets have truly become big winners of the MLB free agency. Before they landed Correa, they already had signed the likes of Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and of course, Verlander, who may or may not have a role in luring Correa to New York.

Prior to his agreement with the Mets, Correa was regarded widely as one of the next-best things to Aaron Judge in the free-agent market. Correa is a two-time All-Star who is coming off a stellar season with the Minnesota Twins with whom he slashed .291/.366/.467 across 136 games (590 plate appearances) in 2022.