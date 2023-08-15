As their disappointing season winds down, the New York Mets are giving one of their young arms another shot in the big leagues. Right-handed pitcher Jose Butto was recalled by the Mets on Tuesday, according to Tim Britton. It's his second stint with New York this season and third overall after making his MLB debut with the team last August.

Butto pitched well for the Mets earlier this season in three appearances, two of them starts. He tossed 12 innings altogether, allowing four earned runs while striking out five. The Mets went 1-2 in the three games he pitched in.

Butto has not had much success in the minor leagues this season, making this recall an interesting one. He has a 5.96 ERA in 17 starts with Triple-A Syracuse in 2023 and had a dreadful July. He allowed 20 earned runs in five July starts for a whopping 7.50 ERA, allowing eight home runs in the process.

His last start on Aug. 10 was one of his best of the season, however, as he twirled 5.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. It was his second scoreless start of the year, compared to 11 starts in which he's given up three or more runs.

In a corresponding move, the Mets sent down righty Tyson Miller. The Mets claimed Miller off waivers on Aug. 4 and he made one appearance for the team, recording two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

This may be Jose Butto's final shot with the Mets as he creeps into the second half of his 20s. It remains to be seen whether New York will utilize him as a starter or a reliever.