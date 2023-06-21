Justin Verlander revived his career with the Houston Astros, and helped them win a pair of World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. Now a member of the New York Mets, Verlander took on his old team for the first time since leaving them last offseason, and while he pitched a decent outing (7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 5 K) it wasn't enough to get the Mets a win.

The big turning point in this game was when Alex Bregman launched a two-run homer off of Verlander in the third inning to give the Astros a 3-0 lead they would hold for the rest of the game. It seems the Astros familiarity with their old friend in Verlander may have helped them in this game, and after the action, the Mets ace dropped a painfully honest take on allowing his former teammate in Bregman to get the better of him.

“I know Breggy does his homework, sold out for a heater there. It’s on me. Should’ve known a little better. Was trying to limit the damage on a big inning there without walking him. Gave in, though, unfortunately.” – Justin Verlander, The Athletic

Verlander hasn't looked great to start the season with the Mets (2-4, 4.50 ERA, 44 K, 1.21 WHIP) and while he was solid against the Astros, he was unable to limit the damage enough to lead his team to victory. It's just been that type of season for New York so far, but they still have a chance to pick up the series win in the rubber match that will take place on Wednesday afternoon.