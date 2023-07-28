The New York Mets appear to be waiving the white flag on the 2023 season. Although they have yet to deal away any of their biggest names, trading David Robertson to the Miami Marlins shows that they are embracing their role as sellers ahead of MLB's Aug. 1 deadline.

There really was no other outcome after such a miserable four months of baseball. The largest payroll in the history of the sport has amounted to a 48-54 club that is being thoroughly outclassed by multiple small-market teams. Using the word “failure” feels too generous.

Outfielder Mark Canha weighed in on the Mets' seller status with a straightforward response that is going to cut very deep these next few days. “We probably should have played better earlier if we wanted to be buyers instead of sellers,” he said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There will be many profanity-laced and sarcastic retorts to the veteran's comment, but such self-reflection is never easy. A team comprised of many of the same components from last season's 101-win campaign is not even in contention for a wild card slot this year. You will be hard-pressed to recall a fan base whose mood plummeted more precipitously in such a short period of time than this one's did.

And this a franchise that frequently checks into the Heartbreak Hotel, so that is saying something. A veteran like Mark Canha will be tasked with keeping composure amid more potential departures. The Mets have to find something to push them forward. Complete dejection, regardless of this season's outlook, should never be accepted.

New York and its fans now wait to see if this first David Robertson domino triggers more moves before the deadline. It is jarring, but this is the harsh reality they must live in. At least for 2023.