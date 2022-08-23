Max Scherzer adds to legendary status, moves past Pedro Martinez on all-time list

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer will go down in baseball history as one of the best to ever do it on the mound in large part because of his ability to strike hitters out. In fact, during Monday’s start against the New York Yankees on the road, Scherzer collected enough strikeouts to surpass another pitching legend in the form of former Boston Red Sox (and former Met) ace Pedro Martinez on the all-time strikeouts list.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“With his first strikeout today, Max Scherzer reached 3,155 career strikeouts, breaking a tie with Pedro Martínez to move into sole possession of 13th on MLB’s all-time strikeout list.”

Max Scherzer entered the Yankees game tied with Martinez with each having 3,154 total career strikeouts. However, Scherzer recorded all that in much fewer innings (2645.2) than Martinez (2827.1) did.

The tie did not last long, as Max Scherzer recorded his 3,156th when he made Yankees slugger Aaron Judge his first strikeout victim of the night.

With this strikeout, Max Scherzer has passed Pedro Martinez for 13th on the MLB strikeout list.

Max Scherzer has been quite an asset for the Mets this season. He walked into this contest with a 9-2 record and a 2.15 ERA along with a 0.93 WHIP. At 38 years old, he remains one of the best in the big leagues today.

Scherzer will next look to displace Fergie Jenkins on the 12th place of the all-time strikeout list. Jenkins ended his career with 3,192 hitters fanned out, so Scherzer can possibly surpass that before the end of the 2022 MLB season.