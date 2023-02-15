For the first time in his MLB career, Jacob deGrom won’t be wearing a New York Mets jersey when he steps onto the mound. While the Mets’ Max Scherzer won’t share a rotation spot with deGrom anymore, it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s bad blood between both pitchers.

deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers this offseason. Scherzer might have lost deGrom as a teammate, but that doesn’t mean he will admire him any less, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“I think the world of him,” Scherzer said of deGrom. “When he’s on the mound I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Jacob deGrom spent nine years with the Mets. He pitched to an 82-57 record with a 2.52 ERA and a 1,607/303 K/BB ratio. deGrom was a four-time All Star, the 2014 Rookie of the Year and a two-time Cy Young winner.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed the end of deGrom’s career in New York. He has made just 39 starts the past three seasons. deGrom started 32 games alone in both 2018 and 2019, his two Cy Young seasons.

Max Scherzer only spent one season as deGrom’s teammate. It might have been deGrom’s finale, but Scherzer certainly made a grand entrance. He held an 11-5 record with a 2.29 ERA and a 173/24 K/BB ratio.

Scherzer and deGrom will now both be pitching for two different teams looking to make a run to the World Series. But even though deGrom is in the AL and Scherzer is in the NL, the current Mets’ ace still respects deGrom’s abilities on the mound.