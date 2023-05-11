New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has thrown on flat ground since he skipped an expected start Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, manager Buck Showalter said. Scherzer will not start Friday against the Washington Nationals, according to SNY. The Mets will instead start Joey Lucchesi or Tylor Megill.

Scherzer, who is 2-2 this season with a 5.56 ERA, is dealing with neck spasms. He also dealt with that injury in the 2019 World Series and missed a Game 5 start.

This is not the first time Scherzer has missed action this season. He was suspended 10 games last month following an ejection in which he had a foreign substance on his hand during an April 19 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scherzer also said he is dealing with back and shoulder pain.

Scherzer returned for a start on May 3 against the Detroit Tigers, when he allowed eight hits for six runs in 3 1/3 innings. The Mets lost that game, 8-1.

New York is now in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets lost the first game Tuesday, 7-6, but responded with a 2-1 win Wednesday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scherzer, who is in his 16th MLB season, has given up at least four hits in three of five starters, including eight in two different starts.

He has also given up 22 hits and 10 walks across 22 2/3 innings pitched.

Max Scherzer is in the second of his three-year, $130 million contract he signed with the Mets in December 2021. Scherzer was named to the All-MLB second-team last season after he finished with an 11-5 record and an ERA of 2.29.

New York advanced to the Wild-Card round last season, in which Scherzer had a bad start. He gave up seven runs total, including four home runs, in 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, who won the game 7-1.